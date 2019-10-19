Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ward’s 3 TDs send Central Michigan past Bowling Green 38-20

October 19, 2019 6:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Jonathan Ward ran for three touchdowns as Central Michigan rolled to a 38-20 win over Bowling Green on Saturday.

Ward had 130 yards on 21 carries for the Chippewas (5-3, 3-1 Mid-American Conference) who have won three straight. Quinten Dormady threw for 295 yards and a score.

Dormady capped the first drive of the game with a 24-yard touchdown throw to JaCorey Sullivan for an early Central Michigan lead. The Chippewas’ second drive ended with the goal line in sight as Tommy Lazzaro fumbled at the 1 and Bowling Green’s Caleb Biggers recovered and returned the ball 100 yards for a touchdown, evening the score with 1:30 left in the first quarter.

Ward had two short touchdown runs in the second quarter, giving Central Michigan a 21-7 advantage at halftime and the Chippewas led by at least a touchdown the rest of the way.

Advertisement

Grant Loy threw for 166 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score for the Falcons (2-5, 1-2).

        Insight by VMware: Learn the latest in how agencies are approaching cloud computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|19 Govies Give Back
10|21 DC CyberWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Japanese kindergartners perform for crew of USS Pioneer

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska