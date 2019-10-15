Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Warriors-Lakers, Box

October 15, 2019 1:10 am
 
GOLDEN STATE (98)

Robinson III 2-6 0-0 5, Paschall 2-7 2-2 6, Chriss 4-7 6-6 14, Curry 6-17 2-2 17, Poole 3-14 0-0 8, McKinnie 4-10 2-2 11, Toscano-Anderson 0-1 1-2 1, Spellman 0-4 2-2 2, Harrison 1-1 0-0 3, Bowman 1-4 0-0 2, Lee 7-11 4-5 18, Evans 4-10 2-2 11, Pippen 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 34-94 21-23 98.

L.A. LAKERS (104)

Caldwell-Pope 4-12 2-4 11, Dudley 0-3 0-0 0, Howard 2-4 8-10 12, Caruso 1-6 5-6 7, Norvell Jr. 6-13 7-8 22, Antetokounmpo 2-3 0-2 4, Cacok 6-13 4-5 16, McGee 4-6 2-2 11, Jackson 4-8 2-2 11, Stockton 4-11 0-0 10. Totals 33-79 30-39 104.

Golden State 17 31 24 26— 98
L.A. Lakers 28 27 32 17—104

3-Point Goals_Golden State 9-36 (Curry 3-8, Poole 2-9, Harrison 1-1, Robinson III 1-2, Evans 1-3, McKinnie 1-4, Spellman 0-1, Chriss 0-1, Bowman 0-1, Paschall 0-2, Lee 0-4), L.A. Lakers 8-23 (Norvell Jr. 3-8, Stockton 2-4, McGee 1-1, Jackson 1-3, Caldwell-Pope 1-5, Caruso 0-1, Dudley 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 46 (Chriss 11), L.A. Lakers 48 (Howard 13). Assists_Golden State 22 (Chriss 4), L.A. Lakers 25 (Stockton 7). Total Fouls_Golden State 28, L.A. Lakers 28. A_18,997 (18,997).

