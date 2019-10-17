Warriors-Lakers, Box

GOLDEN STATE (93)

McKinnie 0-4 0-0 0, Dr.Green 4-14 2-3 10, Chriss 3-4 1-2 8, Russell 8-17 4-4 23, Evans 2-6 0-0 5, Toscano-Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Paschall 4-10 0-0 8, Bowman 3-8 1-1 7, Harrison 1-3 1-1 3, Lee 1-5 7-8 9, Poole 2-10 8-8 14, Pippen 3-3 0-0 6. Totals 31-85 24-27 93.

L.A. LAKERS (126)

James 6-9 5-6 18, Davis 3-9 2-3 8, McGee 6-8 0-0 12, Bradley 7-9 0-0 18, Da.Green 3-6 0-0 8, Dudley 2-2 0-0 6, Antetokounmpo 0-1 0-0 0, Cacok 3-3 0-1 6, Howard 5-7 3-5 13, Caruso 1-4 1-2 3, Cook 6-9 0-0 16, Jackson 3-5 0-0 6, Norvell Jr. 0-3 2-2 2, Hearn 1-1 0-0 2, Caldwell-Pope 3-6 0-0 8. Totals 49-82 13-19 126.

Golden State 20 25 31 17— 93 L.A. Lakers 33 38 33 22—126

3-Point Goals_Golden State 7-33 (Russell 3-8, Poole 2-9, Evans 1-1, Chriss 1-2, Paschall 0-1, Harrison 0-1, McKinnie 0-2, Bowman 0-2, Lee 0-2, Dr.Green 0-5), L.A. Lakers 15-30 (Cook 4-5, Bradley 4-5, Dudley 2-2, Caldwell-Pope 2-4, Da.Green 2-4, James 1-2, Jackson 0-1, Caruso 0-2, Davis 0-2, Norvell Jr. 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 34 (Lee, Chriss 5), L.A. Lakers 46 (Davis 10). Assists_Golden State 10 (Russell 3), L.A. Lakers 33 (James 11). Total Fouls_Golden State 20, L.A. Lakers 27. Technicals_Golden State coach Warriors (Defensive three second). A_18,997 (18,997).

