Washington 2, St. Louis 0

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 2 10 2 5 12 Turner ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .267 Eaton rf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .167 Rendon 3b 3 0 1 0 2 1 .348 Soto lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .259 Kendrick 2b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .296 Zimmerman 1b 4 0 2 0 1 1 .368 Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Gomes c 3 0 2 1 1 1 .333 Sánchez p 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 0 1 0 1 6 Fowler cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .077 C.Martínez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Wong 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .217 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .360 Ozuna lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .360 Molina c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .130 Carpenter 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .125 Edman rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .273 DeJong ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .190 Mikolas p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .500 Arozarena ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Helsley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — J.Martínez ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .750 Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bader cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200

Washington 010 000 100_2 10 1 St. Louis 000 000 000_0 1 0

a-hit by pitch for Mikolas in the 6th. b-singled for Helsley in the 8th.

E_Gomes (1). LOB_Washington 13, St. Louis 4. 2B_Kendrick (1), Gomes (1), Zimmerman (2). 3B_Eaton (1). RBIs_Gomes (1), Kendrick (6). SB_Arozarena (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 7 (Sánchez 2, Soto, Taylor, Zimmerman); St. Louis 2 (Ozuna, Wong). RISP_Washington 2 for 12; St. Louis 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Fowler.

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sánchez W,1-0 7 2-3 1 0 0 1 5 103 0.71 Doolittle S,1-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 1.93

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mikolas L,1-1 6 7 1 1 2 7 98 1.50 Gallegos 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 11 3.86 Miller 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 0.00 Brebbia 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 18 0.00 Helsley 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00 Webb 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.38 C.Martínez 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 7 14.73

Inherited runners-scored_Doolittle 1-0, Miller 2-0, Brebbia 2-1, C.Martínez 1-0. IBB_off Mikolas (Gomes), off Gallegos (Rendon), off C.Martínez (Kendrick). HBP_Sánchez 2 (Arozarena,Molina). WP_C.Martínez.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Phil Cuzzi; Right, Fieldin Cubreth; Left, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:24. A_45,075 (45,538).

