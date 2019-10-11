Washington 2, St. Louis 0

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|2
|10
|2
|5
|12
|
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Eaton rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.348
|Soto lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Kendrick 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.296
|Zimmerman 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.368
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.333
|Sánchez p
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|0
|1
|0
|1
|6
|
|Fowler cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.077
|C.Martínez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.360
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.360
|Molina c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.130
|Carpenter 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Edman rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|Mikolas p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Arozarena ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Brebbia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Helsley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|J.Martínez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.750
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bader cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Washington
|010
|000
|100_2
|10
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000_0
|1
|0
a-hit by pitch for Mikolas in the 6th. b-singled for Helsley in the 8th.
E_Gomes (1). LOB_Washington 13, St. Louis 4. 2B_Kendrick (1), Gomes (1), Zimmerman (2). 3B_Eaton (1). RBIs_Gomes (1), Kendrick (6). SB_Arozarena (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 7 (Sánchez 2, Soto, Taylor, Zimmerman); St. Louis 2 (Ozuna, Wong). RISP_Washington 2 for 12; St. Louis 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Fowler.
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sánchez W,1-0
|7
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|103
|0.71
|Doolittle S,1-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.93
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mikolas L,1-1
|6
|
|7
|1
|1
|2
|7
|98
|1.50
|Gallegos
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|11
|3.86
|Miller
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.00
|Brebbia
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|0.00
|Helsley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
|Webb
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.38
|C.Martínez
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7
|14.73
Inherited runners-scored_Doolittle 1-0, Miller 2-0, Brebbia 2-1, C.Martínez 1-0. IBB_off Mikolas (Gomes), off Gallegos (Rendon), off C.Martínez (Kendrick). HBP_Sánchez 2 (Arozarena,Molina). WP_C.Martínez.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Phil Cuzzi; Right, Fieldin Cubreth; Left, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:24. A_45,075 (45,538).
