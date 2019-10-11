Washington 2, St. Louis 0

Washington St. Louis ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 2 10 2 Totals 28 0 1 0 Turner ss 5 0 1 0 Fowler cf 4 0 0 0 Eaton rf 5 1 1 0 C.Martínez p 0 0 0 0 Rendon 3b 3 0 1 0 Wong 2b 3 0 0 0 Soto lf 5 0 1 0 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 0 0 Kendrick 2b 4 1 2 1 Ozuna lf 4 0 0 0 Zimmerman 1b 4 0 2 0 Molina c 2 0 0 0 Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 Carpenter 3b 3 0 0 0 Gomes c 3 0 2 1 Edman rf 3 0 0 0 Sánchez p 4 0 0 0 DeJong ss 3 0 0 0 Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 Mikolas p 1 0 0 0 Arozarena ph 0 0 0 0 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 Miller p 0 0 0 0 Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 Helsley p 0 0 0 0 J.Martínez ph 1 0 1 0 Webb p 0 0 0 0 Bader cf 0 0 0 0

Washington 010 000 100 — 2 St. Louis 000 000 000 — 0

E_Gomes (1). LOB_Washington 13, St. Louis 4. 2B_Kendrick (1), Gomes (1), Zimmerman (2). 3B_Eaton (1). SB_Arozarena (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Sánchez W,1-0 7 2-3 1 0 0 1 5 Doolittle S,1-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

St. Louis Mikolas L,1-1 6 7 1 1 2 7 Gallegos 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 Miller 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Brebbia 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 Helsley 1 0 0 0 0 2 Webb 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 C.Martínez 1-3 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_Sánchez 2 (Arozarena,Molina). WP_C.Martínez.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Phil Cuzzi; Right, Fieldin Cubreth; Left, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:24. A_45,075 (45,538).

