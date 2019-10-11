Washington 2, St. Louis 0

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|2
|10
|2
|
|Totals
|28
|0
|1
|0
|
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Fowler cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Eaton rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|C.Martínez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soto lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kendrick 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zimmerman 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Molina c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Carpenter 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Edman rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sánchez p
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mikolas p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Arozarena ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Brebbia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Helsley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Martínez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bader cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Washington
|010
|000
|100
|—
|2
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Gomes (1). LOB_Washington 13, St. Louis 4. 2B_Kendrick (1), Gomes (1), Zimmerman (2). 3B_Eaton (1). SB_Arozarena (1).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sánchez W,1-0
|7
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Doolittle S,1-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mikolas L,1-1
|6
|
|7
|1
|1
|2
|7
|Gallegos
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Miller
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brebbia
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Helsley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Webb
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C.Martínez
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_Sánchez 2 (Arozarena,Molina). WP_C.Martínez.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Phil Cuzzi; Right, Fieldin Cubreth; Left, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:24. A_45,075 (45,538).
