Washington 2, St. Louis 0

October 11, 2019 11:43 pm
 
Washington St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 2 10 2 Totals 28 0 1 0
Turner ss 5 0 1 0 Fowler cf 4 0 0 0
Eaton rf 5 1 1 0 C.Martínez p 0 0 0 0
Rendon 3b 3 0 1 0 Wong 2b 3 0 0 0
Soto lf 5 0 1 0 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 0 0
Kendrick 2b 4 1 2 1 Ozuna lf 4 0 0 0
Zimmerman 1b 4 0 2 0 Molina c 2 0 0 0
Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 Carpenter 3b 3 0 0 0
Gomes c 3 0 2 1 Edman rf 3 0 0 0
Sánchez p 4 0 0 0 DeJong ss 3 0 0 0
Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 Mikolas p 1 0 0 0
Arozarena ph 0 0 0 0
Gallegos p 0 0 0 0
Miller p 0 0 0 0
Brebbia p 0 0 0 0
Helsley p 0 0 0 0
J.Martínez ph 1 0 1 0
Webb p 0 0 0 0
Bader cf 0 0 0 0
Washington 010 000 100 2
St. Louis 000 000 000 0

E_Gomes (1). LOB_Washington 13, St. Louis 4. 2B_Kendrick (1), Gomes (1), Zimmerman (2). 3B_Eaton (1). SB_Arozarena (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Sánchez W,1-0 7 2-3 1 0 0 1 5
Doolittle S,1-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
St. Louis
Mikolas L,1-1 6 7 1 1 2 7
Gallegos 1-3 1 1 1 1 0
Miller 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Brebbia 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Helsley 1 0 0 0 0 2
Webb 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
C.Martínez 1-3 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_Sánchez 2 (Arozarena,Molina). WP_C.Martínez.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Phil Cuzzi; Right, Fieldin Cubreth; Left, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:24. A_45,075 (45,538).

