Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Washington 5, Houston 4

October 23, 2019 12:04 am
 
1 min read
Share       
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 5 9 5 1 8
Turner ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .283
Eaton rf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .225
Rendon 3b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .333
Soto lf 4 1 3 3 0 1 .286
Kendrick dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .262
Cabrera 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .154
Zimmerman 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .286
Suzuki c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .043
Robles cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .300
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 4 10 4 5 12
Springer cf 3 2 2 2 2 1 .184
Altuve 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .333
Brantley lf-rf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .261
Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 1 3 .231
Gurriel 1b 5 0 2 2 0 1 .229
Correa ss 5 0 1 0 0 3 .174
Alvarez dh 3 0 2 0 1 1 .205
Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250
b-Tucker ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .222
Chirinos c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091
Reddick rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .125
a-Díaz ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Washington 010 130 000_5 9 0
Houston 200 000 110_4 10 0

a-grounded out for Reddick in the 6th. b-singled for Maldonado in the 8th.

LOB_Washington 4, Houston 11. 2B_Soto (2), Gurriel (2), Springer (1). HR_Zimmerman (2), off Cole; Soto (3), off Cole; Springer (3), off Rainey. RBIs_Zimmerman (6), Soto 3 (10), Eaton (5), Gurriel 2 (10), Springer 2 (6). SB_Turner (1), Altuve (2), Soto (1).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Soto, Kendrick, Cabrera); Houston 7 (Correa 2, Altuve, Alvarez, Brantley). RISP_Washington 2 for 9; Houston 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Turner, Díaz. GIDP_Zimmerman.

DP_Houston 1 (Altuve, Correa, Gurriel).

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Scherzer, W, 3-0 5 5 2 2 3 7 112 2.16
Corbin, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 21 6.91
Rainey, H, 2 1-3 1 1 1 2 1 19 6.23
Hudson, H, 1 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 1 21 1.29
Doolittle, S, 2-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.08
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cole, L, 3-1 7 8 5 5 1 6 104 1.82
Harris 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 0.00
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 1.42

Inherited runners-scored_Hudson 2-0, Doolittle 1-0. WP_Scherzer.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, James Hoye; Right, Sam Holbrook; Left, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:43. A_43,339 (41,168).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Blue Angels fly in formation with the B-29 Superfortress “Doc”

Today in History

1981: Professional air traffic controllers union is decertified