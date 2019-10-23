Washington 5, Houston 4

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 5 9 5 1 8 Turner ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .283 Eaton rf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .225 Rendon 3b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .333 Soto lf 4 1 3 3 0 1 .286 Kendrick dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Cabrera 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .154 Zimmerman 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .286 Suzuki c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .043 Robles cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .300

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 4 10 4 5 12 Springer cf 3 2 2 2 2 1 .184 Altuve 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .333 Brantley lf-rf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .261 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 1 3 .231 Gurriel 1b 5 0 2 2 0 1 .229 Correa ss 5 0 1 0 0 3 .174 Alvarez dh 3 0 2 0 1 1 .205 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250 b-Tucker ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .222 Chirinos c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091 Reddick rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .125 a-Díaz ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Washington 010 130 000_5 9 0 Houston 200 000 110_4 10 0

a-grounded out for Reddick in the 6th. b-singled for Maldonado in the 8th.

LOB_Washington 4, Houston 11. 2B_Soto (2), Gurriel (2), Springer (1). HR_Zimmerman (2), off Cole; Soto (3), off Cole; Springer (3), off Rainey. RBIs_Zimmerman (6), Soto 3 (10), Eaton (5), Gurriel 2 (10), Springer 2 (6). SB_Turner (1), Altuve (2), Soto (1).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Soto, Kendrick, Cabrera); Houston 7 (Correa 2, Altuve, Alvarez, Brantley). RISP_Washington 2 for 9; Houston 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Turner, Díaz. GIDP_Zimmerman.

DP_Houston 1 (Altuve, Correa, Gurriel).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Scherzer, W, 3-0 5 5 2 2 3 7 112 2.16 Corbin, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 21 6.91 Rainey, H, 2 1-3 1 1 1 2 1 19 6.23 Hudson, H, 1 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 1 21 1.29 Doolittle, S, 2-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.08

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole, L, 3-1 7 8 5 5 1 6 104 1.82 Harris 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 0.00 Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 1.42

Inherited runners-scored_Hudson 2-0, Doolittle 1-0. WP_Scherzer.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, James Hoye; Right, Sam Holbrook; Left, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:43. A_43,339 (41,168).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.