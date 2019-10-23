Washington 5, Houston 4

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|5
|1
|8
|
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.225
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Soto lf
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.286
|Kendrick dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Cabrera 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.154
|Zimmerman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Suzuki c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.043
|Robles cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|4
|10
|4
|5
|12
|
|Springer cf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|.184
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Brantley lf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.231
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.229
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.174
|Alvarez dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|b-Tucker ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Chirinos c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Reddick rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|a-Díaz ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Washington
|010
|130
|000_5
|9
|0
|Houston
|200
|000
|110_4
|10
|0
a-grounded out for Reddick in the 6th. b-singled for Maldonado in the 8th.
LOB_Washington 4, Houston 11. 2B_Soto (2), Gurriel (2), Springer (1). HR_Zimmerman (2), off Cole; Soto (3), off Cole; Springer (3), off Rainey. RBIs_Zimmerman (6), Soto 3 (10), Eaton (5), Gurriel 2 (10), Springer 2 (6). SB_Turner (1), Altuve (2), Soto (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Soto, Kendrick, Cabrera); Houston 7 (Correa 2, Altuve, Alvarez, Brantley). RISP_Washington 2 for 9; Houston 3 for 12.
Runners moved up_Turner, Díaz. GIDP_Zimmerman.
DP_Houston 1 (Altuve, Correa, Gurriel).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer, W, 3-0
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|3
|7
|112
|2.16
|Corbin, H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|6.91
|Rainey, H, 2
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|19
|6.23
|Hudson, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|21
|1.29
|Doolittle, S, 2-2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.08
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, L, 3-1
|7
|
|8
|5
|5
|1
|6
|104
|1.82
|Harris
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|0.00
|Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|1.42
Inherited runners-scored_Hudson 2-0, Doolittle 1-0. WP_Scherzer.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, James Hoye; Right, Sam Holbrook; Left, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:43. A_43,339 (41,168).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.