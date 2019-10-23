Listen Live Sports

Washington 5, Houston 4

October 23, 2019 12:04 am
 
< a min read
Washington Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 5 9 5 Totals 37 4 10 4
Turner ss 4 0 1 0 Springer cf 3 2 2 2
Eaton rf 4 0 2 1 Altuve 2b 5 1 1 0
Rendon 3b 4 1 0 0 Brantley lf-rf 4 0 1 0
Soto lf 4 1 3 3 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0
Kendrick dh 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 5 0 2 2
Cabrera 2b 4 0 1 0 Correa ss 5 0 1 0
Zimmerman 1b 4 1 1 1 Alvarez dh 3 0 2 0
Suzuki c 3 1 0 0 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0
Robles cf 4 1 1 0 b-Tucker ph 1 1 1 0
Chirinos c 0 0 0 0
Reddick rf 2 0 0 0
a-Díaz ph-lf 2 0 0 0
Washington 010 130 000 5
Houston 200 000 110 4

DP_Washington 0, Houston 1. LOB_Washington 4, Houston 11. 2B_Soto (2), Gurriel (2), Springer (1). HR_Zimmerman (2), Soto (3), Springer (3). SB_Turner (1), Altuve (2), Soto (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Scherzer, W, 3-0 5 5 2 2 3 7
Corbin, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 2
Rainey, H, 2 1-3 1 1 1 2 1
Hudson, H, 1 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 1
Doolittle, S, 2-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Houston
Cole, L, 3-1 7 8 5 5 1 6
Harris 1 1 0 0 0 1
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Scherzer.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, James Hoye; Right, Sam Holbrook; Left, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:43. A_43,339 (41,168).

