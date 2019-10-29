Washington 7, Houston 2

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|7
|9
|7
|3
|8
|
|Turner ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Eaton rf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|3
|5
|1
|0
|.292
|Soto lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.304
|Kendrick dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Cabrera 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Zimmerman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.190
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.143
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|2
|7
|
|Springer cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.348
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.321
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Alvarez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.429
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.174
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Washington
|100
|020
|202_7
|9
|0
|Houston
|200
|000
|000_2
|6
|0
LOB_Washington 6, Houston 6. 2B_Turner (1), Rendon (3), Springer 2 (4), Correa (2). HR_Eaton (2), off Verlander; Soto (3), off Verlander; Rendon (1), off Harris; Bregman (3), off Strasburg. RBIs_Rendon 5 (7), Eaton (4), Soto (6), Altuve (1), Bregman (8). SF_Altuve. S_Eaton.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Soto 2, Gomes); Houston 4 (Correa, Brantley, Chirinos). RISP_Washington 2 for 6; Houston 0 for 4.
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strasburg, W, 2-0
|8
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|7
|104
|2.51
|Doolittle
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, L, 0-2
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|3
|3
|93
|5.73
|Peacock
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|3.00
|Harris
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|2.25
|Pressly
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|10.13
|Devenski
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|22
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored_Harris 1-1. HBP_Devenski (Eaton). WP_Strasburg.
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Gary Cederstrom; Right, Lance Barksdale; Left, James Hoye.
T_3:37. A_43,384 (41,168).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.