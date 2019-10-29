Washington 7, Houston 2

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 7 9 7 3 8 Turner ss 5 2 2 0 0 0 .185 Eaton rf 2 2 1 1 1 0 .333 Rendon 3b 4 1 3 5 1 0 .292 Soto lf 5 1 1 1 0 0 .304 Kendrick dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .227 Cabrera 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .278 Zimmerman 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .190 Robles cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .143 Gomes c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 6 2 2 7 Springer cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .348 Altuve 2b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .321 Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .333 Bregman 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .231 Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .280 Alvarez dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .429 Correa ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .174 Chirinos c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .267 Reddick rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .167

Washington 100 020 202_7 9 0 Houston 200 000 000_2 6 0

LOB_Washington 6, Houston 6. 2B_Turner (1), Rendon (3), Springer 2 (4), Correa (2). HR_Eaton (2), off Verlander; Soto (3), off Verlander; Rendon (1), off Harris; Bregman (3), off Strasburg. RBIs_Rendon 5 (7), Eaton (4), Soto (6), Altuve (1), Bregman (8). SF_Altuve. S_Eaton.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Soto 2, Gomes); Houston 4 (Correa, Brantley, Chirinos). RISP_Washington 2 for 6; Houston 0 for 4.

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Strasburg, W, 2-0 8 1-3 5 2 2 2 7 104 2.51 Doolittle 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 11 0.00

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Verlander, L, 0-2 5 5 3 3 3 3 93 5.73 Peacock 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2 21 3.00 Harris 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 5 2.25 Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 10.13 Devenski 1 2 2 2 0 1 22 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Harris 1-1. HBP_Devenski (Eaton). WP_Strasburg.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Gary Cederstrom; Right, Lance Barksdale; Left, James Hoye.

T_3:37. A_43,384 (41,168).

