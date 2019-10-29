Listen Live Sports

Washington 7, Houston 2

October 29, 2019 11:54 pm
 
Washington Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 7 9 7 Totals 32 2 6 2
Turner ss 5 2 2 0 Springer cf 4 1 2 0
Eaton rf 2 2 1 1 Altuve 2b 3 0 0 1
Rendon 3b 4 1 3 5 Brantley lf 4 0 0 0
Soto lf 5 1 1 1 Bregman 3b 4 1 2 1
Kendrick dh 4 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0
Cabrera 2b 4 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 3 0 0 0
Zimmerman 1b 3 0 0 0 Correa ss 4 0 1 0
Robles cf 4 0 0 0 Chirinos c 4 0 0 0
Gomes c 4 1 1 0 Reddick rf 3 0 1 0
Washington 100 020 202 7
Houston 200 000 000 2

LOB_Washington 6, Houston 6. 2B_Turner (1), Rendon (3), Springer 2 (4), Correa (2). HR_Eaton (2), Soto (3), Rendon (1), Bregman (3). SF_Altuve (1). S_Eaton (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Strasburg, W, 2-0 8 1-3 5 2 2 2 7
Doolittle 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Houston
Verlander, L, 0-2 5 5 3 3 3 3
Peacock 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2
Harris 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 2
Devenski 1 2 2 2 0 1

HBP_Devenski (Eaton). WP_Strasburg.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Gary Cederstrom; Right, Lance Barksdale; Left, James Hoye.

T_3:37. A_43,384 (41,168).

