Washington 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|7
|9
|7
|5
|13
|
|T.Turner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.280
|Eaton rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.158
|Rendon 3b
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.350
|Soto lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.273
|Kendrick 2b
|5
|1
|1
|4
|0
|2
|.261
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Zimmerman 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.333
|Suzuki c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|1-Gomes pr-c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|M.Taylor cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Strasburg p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|a-Cabrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Corbin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Dozier ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|3
|7
|3
|1
|12
|
|Pederson rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|e-Pollock ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Muncy 2b-1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.263
|J.Turner 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Beaty 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.375
|Kershaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Maeda p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Freese ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.150
|Hernández lf-2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.429
|Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.077
|Buehler p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|C.Taylor lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Washington
|000
|001
|020
|4_7
|9
|1
|Los Angeles
|210
|000
|000
|0_3
|7
|1
a-lined out for Strasburg in the 7th. b-struck out for Maeda in the 8th. c-struck out for Corbin in the 9th. d-popped out for Hudson in the 10th. e-struck out for Pederson in the 10th.
1-ran for Suzuki in the 7th.
E_Kendrick (3), Seager (1). LOB_Washington 8, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Rendon 2 (3), Pederson (2). HR_Rendon (1), off Kershaw; Soto (2), off Kershaw; Kendrick (1), off Kelly; Muncy (3), off Strasburg; Hernández (1), off Strasburg. RBIs_Soto 2 (6), Rendon (5), Kendrick 4 (5), Muncy 2 (7), Hernández (3). SB_Bellinger 2 (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Zimmerman, Eaton 2); Los Angeles 2 (Seager, Hernández). RISP_Washington 2 for 8; Los Angeles 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Beaty. GIDP_Kendrick, Seager.
DP_Washington 1 (T.Turner, Zimmerman); Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Seager, Beaty).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strasburg
|6
|
|6
|3
|3
|1
|7
|105
|2.40
|Rainey
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|9.00
|Corbin
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|7.88
|Hudson, W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Doolittle
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.70
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Buehler
|6
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|3
|7
|117
|0.71
|Kershaw, BS, 0-1
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|6
|7.11
|Maeda
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|0.00
|Kelly, L, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|2
|32
|23.14
|Jansen
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Kershaw 2-0, Jansen 1-0. IBB_off Kelly (Soto). HBP_Buehler (Suzuki), Corbin (J.Turner).
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Will Little; Third, Jordan Baker; Right, Doug Eddings; Left, Ted Barrett.
T_4:06. A_54,159 (56,000).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.