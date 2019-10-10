Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Washington 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

October 10, 2019 12:53 am
 
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 7 9 7 5 13
T.Turner ss 4 0 0 0 1 2 .280
Eaton rf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .158
Rendon 3b 5 3 3 1 0 0 .350
Soto lf 4 2 2 2 1 0 .273
Kendrick 2b 5 1 1 4 0 2 .261
Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Zimmerman 1b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .333
Suzuki c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .000
1-Gomes pr-c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .167
M.Taylor cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .333
Strasburg p 1 0 0 0 1 1 .000
a-Cabrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .111
Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Corbin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Dozier ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 3 7 3 1 12
Pederson rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .267
e-Pollock ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Muncy 2b-1b 5 1 1 2 0 0 .263
J.Turner 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .286
Bellinger cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .211
Beaty 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .375
Kershaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Maeda p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Freese ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .500
Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Seager ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .150
Hernández lf-2b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .429
Smith c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .077
Buehler p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
C.Taylor lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Washington 000 001 020 4_7 9 1
Los Angeles 210 000 000 0_3 7 1

a-lined out for Strasburg in the 7th. b-struck out for Maeda in the 8th. c-struck out for Corbin in the 9th. d-popped out for Hudson in the 10th. e-struck out for Pederson in the 10th.

1-ran for Suzuki in the 7th.

E_Kendrick (3), Seager (1). LOB_Washington 8, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Rendon 2 (3), Pederson (2). HR_Rendon (1), off Kershaw; Soto (2), off Kershaw; Kendrick (1), off Kelly; Muncy (3), off Strasburg; Hernández (1), off Strasburg. RBIs_Soto 2 (6), Rendon (5), Kendrick 4 (5), Muncy 2 (7), Hernández (3). SB_Bellinger 2 (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Zimmerman, Eaton 2); Los Angeles 2 (Seager, Hernández). RISP_Washington 2 for 8; Los Angeles 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Beaty. GIDP_Kendrick, Seager.

DP_Washington 1 (T.Turner, Zimmerman); Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Seager, Beaty).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Strasburg 6 6 3 3 1 7 105 2.40
Rainey 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 9.00
Corbin 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 22 7.88
Hudson, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 0.00
Doolittle 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.70
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Buehler 6 2-3 4 1 1 3 7 117 0.71
Kershaw, BS, 0-1 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 6 7.11
Maeda 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 0.00
Kelly, L, 0-1 1 1-3 3 4 4 2 2 32 23.14
Jansen 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Kershaw 2-0, Jansen 1-0. IBB_off Kelly (Soto). HBP_Buehler (Suzuki), Corbin (J.Turner).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Will Little; Third, Jordan Baker; Right, Doug Eddings; Left, Ted Barrett.

T_4:06. A_54,159 (56,000).

