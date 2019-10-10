Washington 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 7 9 7 5 13 T.Turner ss 4 0 0 0 1 2 .280 Eaton rf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .158 Rendon 3b 5 3 3 1 0 0 .350 Soto lf 4 2 2 2 1 0 .273 Kendrick 2b 5 1 1 4 0 2 .261 Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Zimmerman 1b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .333 Suzuki c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .000 1-Gomes pr-c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .167 M.Taylor cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .333 Strasburg p 1 0 0 0 1 1 .000 a-Cabrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .111 Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Corbin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Dozier ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 3 7 3 1 12 Pederson rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .267 e-Pollock ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Muncy 2b-1b 5 1 1 2 0 0 .263 J.Turner 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .286 Bellinger cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .211 Beaty 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .375 Kershaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Maeda p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Freese ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .500 Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Seager ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .150 Hernández lf-2b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .429 Smith c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .077 Buehler p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 C.Taylor lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .125

Washington 000 001 020 4_7 9 1 Los Angeles 210 000 000 0_3 7 1

a-lined out for Strasburg in the 7th. b-struck out for Maeda in the 8th. c-struck out for Corbin in the 9th. d-popped out for Hudson in the 10th. e-struck out for Pederson in the 10th.

1-ran for Suzuki in the 7th.

E_Kendrick (3), Seager (1). LOB_Washington 8, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Rendon 2 (3), Pederson (2). HR_Rendon (1), off Kershaw; Soto (2), off Kershaw; Kendrick (1), off Kelly; Muncy (3), off Strasburg; Hernández (1), off Strasburg. RBIs_Soto 2 (6), Rendon (5), Kendrick 4 (5), Muncy 2 (7), Hernández (3). SB_Bellinger 2 (3).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Zimmerman, Eaton 2); Los Angeles 2 (Seager, Hernández). RISP_Washington 2 for 8; Los Angeles 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Beaty. GIDP_Kendrick, Seager.

DP_Washington 1 (T.Turner, Zimmerman); Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Seager, Beaty).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Strasburg 6 6 3 3 1 7 105 2.40 Rainey 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 9.00 Corbin 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 22 7.88 Hudson, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 0.00 Doolittle 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.70

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Buehler 6 2-3 4 1 1 3 7 117 0.71 Kershaw, BS, 0-1 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 6 7.11 Maeda 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 0.00 Kelly, L, 0-1 1 1-3 3 4 4 2 2 32 23.14 Jansen 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Kershaw 2-0, Jansen 1-0. IBB_off Kelly (Soto). HBP_Buehler (Suzuki), Corbin (J.Turner).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Will Little; Third, Jordan Baker; Right, Doug Eddings; Left, Ted Barrett.

T_4:06. A_54,159 (56,000).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.