Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wawrinka beats Tiafoe, sets up Basel QF against Federer

October 24, 2019 4:33 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Stan Wawrinka set up an all-Swiss quarterfinal against Roger Federer by outlasting Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 at the Swiss Indoors on Thursday.

Wawrinka saved two break points when serving at 5-5 in the decider, then converted his second match point after six deuces in the next game.

After the 48th-ranked Tiafoe couldn’t handle Wawrinka’s fierce backhand passing shot, the two men hugged at the net.

Now aged 38 and 34, respectively, Federer and Wawrinka teamed up to win doubles gold for Switzerland at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Advertisement

Wawrinka is playing Federer’s hometown tournament for the 14th time. They have faced each other just once in Basel, in a 2011 semifinal won by Federer.

        Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Roberto Bautista Agut advanced to their 13th quarterfinals in 2019, joint best on the tour.

The third-seeded Tsitsipas beat Ricardas Berankis 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-4 and conceded just a single break point against the 70th-ranked Lithuanian.

Earlier, fourth-seeded Bautista Agut won 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 against Richard Gasquet.

Hard-serving American Reilly Opelka upset sixth-seeded David Goffin 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 7-5 with the help of 29 aces.

In the deciding set, Opelka used his one break point of the match to force the only service break in any of the five sets he has played in Basel this week.

___

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Council of International Sports for Military games underway

Today in History

1921: The Unknown Soldier is selected to honor WWI dead