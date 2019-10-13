Listen Live Sports

WCHA Glance

October 13, 2019 10:22 am
 
All Times EDT
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0
Ferris St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0
Lake Superior St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0
Michigan Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0
Alaska 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0
N. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0
Bemidji St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2
Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0
Alaska Anchorage 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0
Ala. Huntsville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0
Thursday’s Game

Ferris St. 3, Colgate 1

Friday’s Games

Maine 7, Alaska Anchorage 1

Alaska 3, Michigan Tech 2

Michigan St. 5, N. Michigan 3

Denver 3, Lake Superior St. 1

RIT 3, Bowling Green 2, OT

St. Cloud St. 4, Bemidji St. 4

Minnesota St. 4, Arizona St. 1

Omaha 6, Ala. Huntsville 1

Saturday’s Games

Alaska 2, Michigan Tech 1

N. Michigan 2, Michigan St. 0

Maine 2, Alaska Anchorage 1, OT

St. Cloud St. 2, Bemidji St. 2

Denver 4, Lake Superior St. 3

Minnesota St. 5, Arizona St. 0

W. Michigan 5, Bowling Green 2

Omaha 5, Ala. Huntsville 0

Thursday, Oct. 17

Alaska at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 18

Alaska at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Ferris St. at Miami, 7:05 p.m.

W. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

North Dakota at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

N. Michigan at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

North Dakota at Minnesota St., 7:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Ferris St. at Miami, 8 p.m.

