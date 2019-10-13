WCHA Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Ferris St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Lake Superior St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Michigan Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Alaska
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|N. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Bemidji St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Alaska Anchorage
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Ala. Huntsville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|Thursday’s Game
Ferris St. 3, Colgate 1
Maine 7, Alaska Anchorage 1
Alaska 3, Michigan Tech 2
Michigan St. 5, N. Michigan 3
Denver 3, Lake Superior St. 1
RIT 3, Bowling Green 2, OT
St. Cloud St. 4, Bemidji St. 4
Minnesota St. 4, Arizona St. 1
Omaha 6, Ala. Huntsville 1
Alaska 2, Michigan Tech 1
N. Michigan 2, Michigan St. 0
Maine 2, Alaska Anchorage 1, OT
St. Cloud St. 2, Bemidji St. 2
Denver 4, Lake Superior St. 3
Minnesota St. 5, Arizona St. 0
W. Michigan 5, Bowling Green 2
Omaha 5, Ala. Huntsville 0
Alaska at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Alaska at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Ferris St. at Miami, 7:05 p.m.
W. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
North Dakota at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Boston U., 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
North Dakota at Minnesota St., 7:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Ferris St. at Miami, 8 p.m.
