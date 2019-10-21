WCHA Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Alaska
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Minnesota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Ferris St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|N. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|Bemidji St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Lake Superior St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Alaska Anchorage
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Ala. Huntsville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|Michigan Tech
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Friday’s Games
Alaska 4, Penn St. 0
Miami 4, Ferris St. 3
Bowling Green 2, W. Michigan 1
N. Michigan 4, Boston U. 4
Michigan 4, Lake Superior St. 0
North Dakota 4, Minnesota St. 4
N. Michigan 4, Boston U. 3
Bowling Green 2, W. Michigan 1, OT
Minnesota St. 2, North Dakota 1
Michigan 4, Lake Superior St. 3
Ferris St. 3, Miami 1
Lake Superior St. at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota St. at Ala. Huntsville, 8:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at North Dakota, 8:37 p.m.
Alaska at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.
N. Michigan at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota St. at Ala. Huntsville, 8:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.
Alaska at Alaska Anchorage, 9:07 p.m.
