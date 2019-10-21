Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
WCHA Glance

October 21, 2019 3:13 pm
 
All Times EDT
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Alaska 2 0 0 0 6 5 3 3 3 0
Minnesota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 1
Ferris St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 0
N. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 1
Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 2 0
Bemidji St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2
Lake Superior St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 4 0
Alaska Anchorage 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0
Ala. Huntsville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0
Michigan Tech 0 2 0 0 3 5 0 2 2 0
Friday’s Games

Alaska 4, Penn St. 0

Miami 4, Ferris St. 3

Bowling Green 2, W. Michigan 1

N. Michigan 4, Boston U. 4

Michigan 4, Lake Superior St. 0

North Dakota 4, Minnesota St. 4

Saturday’s Games

N. Michigan 4, Boston U. 3

Bowling Green 2, W. Michigan 1, OT

Minnesota St. 2, North Dakota 1

Michigan 4, Lake Superior St. 3

Ferris St. 3, Miami 1

Friday, Oct. 25

Lake Superior St. at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. at Ala. Huntsville, 8:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at North Dakota, 8:37 p.m.

Alaska at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Lake Superior St. at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

N. Michigan at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. at Ala. Huntsville, 8:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.

Alaska at Alaska Anchorage, 9:07 p.m.

