Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released CB Chris Jones. Signed LB Ramik Wilson.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Released TE Cole Herdman from the practice squad. Signed DB A.J. Howard to the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed DT Bijhon Jackson on the practice squad IR. Signed DT Greg Gilmore to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Released QB Tyler Bray. Re-signed TE Bradley Sowell.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed CB De’Vante Bausby on IR. Signed CB Coty Sensabaugh.

DETROIT LIONS — Released DE Eric Lee from the practice squad. Signed RB Wes Hills to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Ian Bunting to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed TE James O’Shaughnessy on IR. Signed TE Ben Koyack.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed DT Xavier Williams on IR. Waived G Ryan Hunter. Signed DT Terrell McClain and G Stefen Wisniewski.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived WR Marcell Ateman. Released DT Justin Ellis from IR.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed CB Ajene Harris to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released LB/S Deone Bucannon, QB Nick Fitzgerald and RB Tony Brooks-James from the practice squad. Signed LB Noah Dawkins from Cincinnati’s practice squad. Signed QB Chad Kanoff and RB Darius Jackson to the practice squad.

HOCKEY ECHL

READING ROYALS — Named Jenna Lawville ticket sales and retention specialist.

LACROSSE National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed T Ian MacKay to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Named Natasha Patel head of performance analysis.

