Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released CB Chris Jones. Signed LB Ramik Wilson.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Released TE Cole Herdman from the practice squad. Signed DB A.J. Howard to the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed DT Bijhon Jackson on the practice squad IR. Signed DT Greg Gilmore to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Released QB Tyler Bray. Re-signed TE Bradley Sowell.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed CB De’Vante Bausby on IR. Signed CB Coty Sensabaugh.

DETROIT LIONS — Released DE Eric Lee from the practice squad. Signed RB Wes Hills to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Ian Bunting to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed TE James O’Shaughnessy on IR. Signed TE Ben Koyack.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed DT Xavier Williams on IR. Waived G Ryan Hunter. Signed DT Terrell McClain and G Stefen Wisniewski.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived WR Marcell Ateman. Released DT Justin Ellis from IR.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed CB Ajene Harris to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released LB/S Deone Bucannon, QB Nick Fitzgerald and RB Tony Brooks-James from the practice squad. Signed LB Noah Dawkins from Cincinnati’s practice squad. Signed QB Chad Kanoff and RB Darius Jackson to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Acquired QB Zach Collaros and a fifth round draft selection in the 2020 CFL draft from the Toronto Argonauts for Winnipeg’s third round selection in the draft.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Assigned D Axel Andersson to Moncton (QMJHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled F Julien Gauthier from Charlotte (AHL).

ECHL

MAINE MARINERS — Traded F Brett Supinski to Idaho for future considerations.

READING ROYALS — Named Jenna Lawville ticket sales and retention specialist.

LACROSSE National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed T Ian MacKay and D Jon Harnett to one-year deal contracts.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USADA — American bobsledder Kyler Allison received a four-year sanction for an anti-doping rule violation after his refusal to provide a urine sample.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Named Natasha Patel head of performance analysis.

