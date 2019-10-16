Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

USA BASEBALL — Announced the resignation of Team USA manager Joe Girardi. Named Scott Brosius manager.

American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Named Joe Maddon manager and agreed to terms with him on a three-year contract.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Designated C Juan Graterol for assignment. Claimed LHP Josh D. Smith off waivers from Miami.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Signed G B.J. Taylor to a one-year contract.

Advertisement

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Waived G Ahmad Caver. Signed F Jarrod Uthoff.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Waived Fs Justin Anderson and Jemerrio Jones and G Phil Booth. Signed F Jalen Jones and C Anzejs Pasecniks.

Women’s NBA

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Announced the contract of coach Katie Smith will not be renewed.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived/injured P Matt Wile. Signed OL John Wetzel. Signed TE Carson Meier to the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed WR Greg Dortch.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed DL Tyrone Crawford on IR. Signed DT Justin Hamilton.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Tom Kennedy to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released RB Tra Carson. Released TE Ethan Wolf from the practice squad. Signed WR Ryan Grant. Signed RB Damarea Crockett and CB Tremon Smith to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed OL Joe Notebook and S John Johnson on IR.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Claimed CB Ryan Lewis off waivers from Philadelphia.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived DE Tashawn Bower.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Released DE Quinton Bell. Signed DE Kendall Donnerson to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released LB Malik Carney and CB Parry Nickerson from the practice squad. Signed CB Brian Allen, S Adrian Colbert, TE Tyrone Swoopes and OT Chad Wheeler to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived LB Devante Bond and WR Bobo Wilson. Released RB Darius Jackson and LB Demone Harris from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed RB Josh Ferguson to the practice squad.

HOCKEY ECHL

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Traded D Jake Bolton to Worcester for future considerations.

SOCCER United Soccer League

USL LEAGUE TWO — Announced the addition of Asheville City SC for the 2020 season.

TENNIS

TENNIS INTEGRITY UNIT — Named Jonathan Gray CEO.

COLLEGE

NEW JERSEY CITY — Named Carlo Edra men’s volleyball coach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.