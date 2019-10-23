Listen Live Sports

Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

October 23, 2019 10:30 pm
 
BASEBALL
National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Fired president Frank Coonelly.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined LA Clippers G Patrick Beverley $25,000 for throwing the game ball into the stands.

ATLANTA HAWKS — Claimed G Tyrone Wallace off waivers.

NEW YOK KNICKS — Signed F Ivan Rabb to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released CB Trevor Williams. Signed RBs Alfred Morris and Zach Zenner.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed LB Demone Harris to the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed DB Natrell Jamerson on IR. Waived OT Caleb Benenoch. Signed WR DeAndrew White. Signed WR Braxton Miller to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed RB Kerryon Johnson on IR. Signed RB Paul Perkins.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed CB Phillip Gaines on IR. Released TE Logan Paulsen. Signed GTE Jerell Adams to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed LB Donald Payne. Signed LB Sutton Smith to the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released WR De’Anthony Thomas. Signed QB Kyle Shurmur from the practice squad and DT Braxton Hoyett to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed G Forrest Lamp on IR. Released OT Tyree St. Louis. Signed DT Sylvester Williams. Signed WR Jalen Guyton to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released DB Jordan Richards and TE Eric Tomlinson. Signed DB Justin Bethel. Signed OL Aaron Monteiro to the practice squad. Placed WR Josh Gordon on injured reserve.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed DE Kasim Edebali. Signed OL Kyle Kalis to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released LS Garrison Sanborn.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed DL Jeremiah Ledbetter to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed LB Derick Roberson to the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Traded F Aleksi Saarela to Florida for D Ian McCoshen. Placed D Connor Murphy on long-term injured reserve.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Jonathan Ericsson to Grand Rapids (AHL). Recalled D Alex Biega from Grand Rapids.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned F Matthew Strome from Lehigh Valley (AHL) to Reading (ECHL).

American Hockey League

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Loaned F Gerry Fitzgerald and D James de Haas to Reading (ECHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Announced the retirement of D Connor Lade.

COLLEGE

BROWN — Announced the resignation of manager of athletics multimedia and production Kevin Hession.

