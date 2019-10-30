Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned LHP Josh Rogers and RHPs Ryan Eades, Luis Ortiz and Tayler Scott outright to Norfolk (IL). Claimed INF Pat Valaika off waivers from Colorado.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated RHP Trevor Oaks for assignment.
COLORADO ROCKIES — RHP Chad Bettis refused outright assignment and elected free agency. Assigned RHP Tim Melville outright to Albuquerque (PCL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed LHP Sam Howard off waivers from Colorado.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed LHP Tyler Anderson off waivers from Colorado.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Assigned F Kyle Kuzma to South Bay (NBAGL) for a rehab assignment.
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS — Named Calbert Cheaney, Shelden Williams, Mfon Udofia and Therian Williams assistant coaches.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Released P Kasey Redfern. Signed QB Danny Etling to the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OT Victor Salako to the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Claimed LB Tae Davis off waivers from the N.Y. Giants.
DETROIT LIONS — Released RB Paul Perkins. Signed CB Michael Jackson. Signed OL Casey Tucker to the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Released NT Javi Edwards from the practice squad. Signed CB Anthony Chesley and NT Eddie Vanderdoes to the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — CB Josh Robinson announced his retirement. Signed CB Taylor Brown and LB Keishawn Bierria to the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released WR Cody Thompson from the practice squad. Signed WR Jack Fox to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Released PK Chase McLaughlin. Signed CB Tevaughn Campbell from the practice squad and OT Tyree St. Louis to the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released TE Nick O’Leary. Claimed CB Xavier Crawford off waivers from Houston.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed PK Nick Folk.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived LB Tae Davis. Released LB Jake Carlock from the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Placed LB Albert McClellan on IR. Signed LB B.J. Bello. Signed CB Arthur Maulet from the practice squad and OL Leo Koloamatangi to the practice squad.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived LB Dakota Allen. Released DE Kasim Edebali and DT Corey Liuget. Signed LB Will Compton, C Erik Magnuson and DT Terrell McClain.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released CB Ajene Harris from the practice squad. Signed DT Bruce Hector to the practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released TE Kevin Rader from the practice squad. Signed RB Darrin Hall to the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed C Justin Britt on IR. Signed G Jordan Roos from the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted TE Jordan Leggett from the practice squad. Placed LB Jack Cichy on injured reserve. Signed TE Codey McElroy to the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DE Matt Dickerson. Signed RB Dalyn Hawkins and CB Kareem Orr to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Announced OT Trent Williams has reported to the team and were granted a roster exemption. Placed LB Cassanova McKinzy on IR. Signed DE Carroll Phillips to the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned RW Givani Smith to Grand Rapids (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Colin Blackwell to Milwaukee (AHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled F Otto Koivula from Bridgeport (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled Fs Cory Conacher and Alexander Volkov and D Luke Schenn from Syracuse (AHL).
BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Recalled F Nic Pierog from Worcester (ECHL).
USA VOLLEYBALL — Named Dr. Peter Vint chief of sport.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Signed D Harrison Afful to a contract extension.
OTTAWA FURY — Announced the contract of coach Nikola Popovic will not be renewed.
SAN ANTONIO — Mutually agreed to part ways with coach and technical director Darren Powell.
AUBURN — Announced freshman QB Joey Gatewood has left the football team and entered the NCAA transfer portal.
BARUCH — Named Bryler Paige and Joshua Gener assistant men’s basketball coaches.
CONNECTICUT — Announced freshman F Richie Springs will sit out this season as an academic redshirt.
