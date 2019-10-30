Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned LHP Josh Rogers and RHPs Ryan Eades, Luis Ortiz and Tayler Scott outright to Norfolk (IL). Claimed INF Pat Valaika off waivers from Colorado.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated RHP Trevor Oaks for assignment.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — RHP Chad Bettis refused outright assignment and elected free agency. Assigned RHP Tim Melville outright to Albuquerque (PCL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed LHP Sam Howard off waivers from Colorado.

Advertisement

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed LHP Tyler Anderson off waivers from Colorado.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Assigned F Kyle Kuzma to South Bay (NBAGL) for a rehab assignment.

NBA G League

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS — Named Calbert Cheaney, Shelden Williams, Mfon Udofia and Therian Williams assistant coaches.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Released P Kasey Redfern. Signed QB Danny Etling to the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OT Victor Salako to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Claimed LB Tae Davis off waivers from the N.Y. Giants.

DETROIT LIONS — Released RB Paul Perkins. Signed CB Michael Jackson. Signed OL Casey Tucker to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released NT Javi Edwards from the practice squad. Signed CB Anthony Chesley and NT Eddie Vanderdoes to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — CB Josh Robinson announced his retirement. Signed CB Taylor Brown and LB Keishawn Bierria to the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released WR Cody Thompson from the practice squad. Signed WR Jack Fox to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Released PK Chase McLaughlin. Signed CB Tevaughn Campbell from the practice squad and OT Tyree St. Louis to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released TE Nick O’Leary. Claimed CB Xavier Crawford off waivers from Houston.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed PK Nick Folk.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived LB Tae Davis. Released LB Jake Carlock from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed LB Albert McClellan on IR. Signed LB B.J. Bello. Signed CB Arthur Maulet from the practice squad and OL Leo Koloamatangi to the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived LB Dakota Allen. Released DE Kasim Edebali and DT Corey Liuget. Signed LB Will Compton, C Erik Magnuson and DT Terrell McClain.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released CB Ajene Harris from the practice squad. Signed DT Bruce Hector to the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released TE Kevin Rader from the practice squad. Signed RB Darrin Hall to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed C Justin Britt on IR. Signed G Jordan Roos from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted TE Jordan Leggett from the practice squad. Placed LB Jack Cichy on injured reserve. Signed TE Codey McElroy to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DE Matt Dickerson. Signed RB Dalyn Hawkins and CB Kareem Orr to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Announced OT Trent Williams has reported to the team and were granted a roster exemption. Placed LB Cassanova McKinzy on IR. Signed DE Carroll Phillips to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned RW Givani Smith to Grand Rapids (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Colin Blackwell to Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled F Otto Koivula from Bridgeport (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled Fs Cory Conacher and Alexander Volkov and D Luke Schenn from Syracuse (AHL).

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Recalled F Nic Pierog from Worcester (ECHL).

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USA VOLLEYBALL — Named Dr. Peter Vint chief of sport.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed D Harrison Afful to a contract extension.

USL Championship

OTTAWA FURY — Announced the contract of coach Nikola Popovic will not be renewed.

SAN ANTONIO — Mutually agreed to part ways with coach and technical director Darren Powell.

COLLEGE

AUBURN — Announced freshman QB Joey Gatewood has left the football team and entered the NCAA transfer portal.

BARUCH — Named Bryler Paige and Joshua Gener assistant men’s basketball coaches.

CONNECTICUT — Announced freshman F Richie Springs will sit out this season as an academic redshirt.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.