Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

October 30, 2019 11:34 pm
 
3 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned LHP Josh Rogers and RHPs Ryan Eades, Luis Ortiz and Tayler Scott outright to Norfolk (IL). Claimed INF Pat Valaika off waivers from Colorado.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated RHP Trevor Oaks for assignment.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — RHP Chad Bettis refused outright assignment and elected free agency. Assigned RHP Tim Melville outright to Albuquerque (PCL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed LHP Sam Howard off waivers from Colorado.

Advertisement

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed LHP Tyler Anderson off waivers from Colorado.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Assigned F Kyle Kuzma to South Bay (NBAGL) for a rehab assignment.

NBA G League

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS — Named Calbert Cheaney, Shelden Williams, Mfon Udofia and Therian Williams assistant coaches.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Released P Kasey Redfern. Signed QB Danny Etling to the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OT Victor Salako to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Claimed LB Tae Davis off waivers from the N.Y. Giants.

DETROIT LIONS — Released RB Paul Perkins. Signed CB Michael Jackson. Signed OL Casey Tucker to the practice squad.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released NT Javi Edwards from the practice squad. Signed CB Anthony Chesley and NT Eddie Vanderdoes to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — CB Josh Robinson announced his retirement. Signed CB Taylor Brown and LB Keishawn Bierria to the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released WR Cody Thompson from the practice squad. Signed WR Jack Fox to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Released PK Chase McLaughlin. Signed CB Tevaughn Campbell from the practice squad and OT Tyree St. Louis to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released TE Nick O’Leary. Claimed CB Xavier Crawford off waivers from Houston.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed PK Nick Folk.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived LB Tae Davis. Released LB Jake Carlock from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed LB Albert McClellan on IR. Signed LB B.J. Bello. Signed CB Arthur Maulet from the practice squad and OL Leo Koloamatangi to the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived LB Dakota Allen. Released DE Kasim Edebali and DT Corey Liuget. Signed LB Will Compton, C Erik Magnuson and DT Terrell McClain.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released CB Ajene Harris from the practice squad. Signed DT Bruce Hector to the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released TE Kevin Rader from the practice squad. Signed RB Darrin Hall to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed C Justin Britt on IR. Signed G Jordan Roos from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted TE Jordan Leggett from the practice squad. Placed LB Jack Cichy on injured reserve. Signed TE Codey McElroy to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DE Matt Dickerson. Signed RB Dalyn Hawkins and CB Kareem Orr to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Announced OT Trent Williams has reported to the team and were granted a roster exemption. Placed LB Cassanova McKinzy on IR. Signed DE Carroll Phillips to the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned RW Givani Smith to Grand Rapids (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Colin Blackwell to Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled F Otto Koivula from Bridgeport (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled Fs Cory Conacher and Alexander Volkov and D Luke Schenn from Syracuse (AHL).

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Recalled F Nic Pierog from Worcester (ECHL).

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USA VOLLEYBALL — Named Dr. Peter Vint chief of sport.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed D Harrison Afful to a contract extension.

USL Championship

OTTAWA FURY — Announced the contract of coach Nikola Popovic will not be renewed.

SAN ANTONIO — Mutually agreed to part ways with coach and technical director Darren Powell.

COLLEGE

AUBURN — Announced freshman QB Joey Gatewood has left the football team and entered the NCAA transfer portal.

BARUCH — Named Bryler Paige and Joshua Gener assistant men’s basketball coaches.

CONNECTICUT — Announced freshman F Richie Springs will sit out this season as an academic redshirt.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 Hypersonic Weapons
10|28 56th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Today in History

1941: FDR approves Lend-Lease aid to the USSR