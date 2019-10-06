|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Baltimore
|1930
|823
|1107
|Kansas City
|1899
|407
|1492
|L.A. Chargers
|1615
|414
|1201
|Buffalo
|1549
|589
|960
|Cleveland
|1521
|460
|1061
|Jacksonville
|1456
|541
|915
|New England
|1449
|365
|1084
|Denver
|1397
|402
|995
|Indianapolis
|1389
|530
|859
|Oakland
|1343
|503
|840
|Houston
|1317
|481
|836
|Tennessee
|1287
|476
|811
|Cincinnati
|1226
|198
|1028
|Pittsburgh
|1134
|258
|876
|Miami
|900
|207
|693
|N.Y. Jets
|590
|197
|393
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|New England
|972
|245
|727
|Buffalo
|1123
|337
|786
|N.Y. Jets
|1126
|266
|860
|L.A. Chargers
|1324
|408
|916
|Cleveland
|1340
|479
|861
|Tennessee
|1348
|415
|933
|Denver
|1397
|597
|800
|Indianapolis
|1452
|530
|922
|Houston
|1454
|418
|1036
|Jacksonville
|1465
|398
|1067
|Pittsburgh
|1501
|491
|1010
|Oakland
|1542
|418
|1124
|Cincinnati
|1545
|572
|973
|Baltimore
|1582
|374
|1208
|Kansas City
|1634
|599
|1035
|Miami
|1888
|703
|1185
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|L.A. Rams
|2068
|481
|1587
|Seattle
|1940
|613
|1327
|Dallas
|1701
|582
|1119
|N.Y. Giants
|1613
|516
|1097
|Detroit
|1550
|482
|1068
|Tampa Bay
|1547
|453
|1094
|Atlanta
|1531
|281
|1250
|Philadelphia
|1431
|475
|956
|Carolina
|1405
|433
|972
|Green Bay
|1351
|345
|1006
|Arizona
|1305
|368
|937
|Minnesota
|1297
|621
|676
|New Orleans
|1285
|410
|875
|San Francisco
|1263
|525
|738
|Washington
|1185
|199
|986
|Chicago
|1094
|361
|733
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|San Francisco
|850
|225
|625
|Carolina
|1150
|523
|627
|Chicago
|1163
|246
|917
|Minnesota
|1251
|377
|874
|Dallas
|1274
|387
|887
|Atlanta
|1299
|438
|861
|Green Bay
|1321
|569
|752
|Tampa Bay
|1510
|237
|1273
|Philadelphia
|1543
|248
|1295
|N.Y. Giants
|1557
|439
|1118
|New Orleans
|1565
|448
|1117
|Washington
|1597
|590
|1007
|Detroit
|1622
|499
|1123
|Arizona
|1670
|586
|1084
|L.A. Rams
|1750
|534
|1216
|Seattle
|1753
|400
|1353
|AVERAGE PER GAME
|AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Baltimore
|482.5
|205.8
|276.8
|Kansas City
|474.8
|101.8
|373.0
|L.A. Chargers
|403.8
|103.5
|300.2
|Buffalo
|387.2
|147.2
|240.0
|Cleveland
|380.2
|115.0
|265.2
|Jacksonville
|364.0
|135.2
|228.8
|New England
|362.2
|91.2
|271.0
|Denver
|349.2
|100.5
|248.8
|Indianapolis
|347.2
|132.5
|214.8
|Oakland
|335.8
|125.8
|210.0
|Houston
|329.2
|120.2
|209.0
|Tennessee
|321.8
|119.0
|202.8
|Cincinnati
|306.5
|49.5
|257.0
|Pittsburgh
|283.5
|64.5
|219.0
|Miami
|225.0
|51.8
|173.2
|N.Y. Jets
|196.7
|65.7
|131.0
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|New England
|243.0
|61.2
|181.8
|Buffalo
|280.8
|84.2
|196.5
|L.A. Chargers
|331.0
|102.0
|229.0
|Cleveland
|335.0
|119.8
|215.2
|Tennessee
|337.0
|103.8
|233.2
|Denver
|349.2
|149.2
|200.0
|Indianapolis
|363.0
|132.5
|230.5
|Houston
|363.5
|104.5
|259.0
|Jacksonville
|366.2
|99.5
|266.8
|Pittsburgh
|375.2
|122.8
|252.5
|N.Y. Jets
|375.3
|88.7
|286.7
|Oakland
|385.5
|104.5
|281.0
|Cincinnati
|386.2
|143.0
|243.2
|Baltimore
|395.5
|93.5
|302.0
|Kansas City
|408.5
|149.8
|258.8
|Miami
|472.0
|175.8
|296.2
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Dallas
|425.2
|145.5
|279.8
|San Francisco
|421.0
|175.0
|246.0
|L.A. Rams
|413.6
|96.2
|317.4
|N.Y. Giants
|403.2
|129.0
|274.2
|Seattle
|388.0
|122.6
|265.4
|Detroit
|387.5
|120.5
|267.0
|Tampa Bay
|386.8
|113.2
|273.5
|Atlanta
|382.8
|70.2
|312.5
|Philadelphia
|357.8
|118.8
|239.0
|Carolina
|351.2
|108.2
|243.0
|Green Bay
|337.8
|86.2
|251.5
|Arizona
|326.2
|92.0
|234.2
|Minnesota
|324.2
|155.2
|169.0
|New Orleans
|321.2
|102.5
|218.8
|Washington
|296.2
|49.8
|246.5
|Chicago
|273.5
|90.2
|183.2
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|San Francisco
|283.3
|75.0
|208.3
|Carolina
|287.5
|130.8
|156.8
|Chicago
|290.8
|61.5
|229.2
|Minnesota
|312.8
|94.2
|218.5
|Dallas
|318.5
|96.8
|221.8
|Atlanta
|324.8
|109.5
|215.2
|Green Bay
|330.2
|142.2
|188.0
|L.A. Rams
|350.0
|106.8
|243.2
|Seattle
|350.6
|80.0
|270.6
|Tampa Bay
|377.5
|59.2
|318.2
|Philadelphia
|385.8
|62.0
|323.8
|N.Y. Giants
|389.2
|109.8
|279.5
|New Orleans
|391.2
|112.0
|279.2
|Washington
|399.2
|147.5
|251.8
|Detroit
|405.5
|124.8
|280.8
|Arizona
|417.5
|146.5
|271.0
