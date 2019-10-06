Yard Rush Pass Baltimore 1930 823 1107 Kansas City 1899 407 1492 L.A. Chargers 1615 414 1201 Buffalo 1549 589 960 Cleveland 1521 460 1061 Jacksonville 1456 541 915 New England 1449 365 1084 Denver 1397 402 995 Indianapolis 1389 530 859 Oakland 1343 503 840 Houston 1317 481 836 Tennessee 1287 476 811 Cincinnati 1226 198 1028 Pittsburgh 1134 258 876 Miami 900 207 693 N.Y. Jets 590 197 393

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass New England 972 245 727 Buffalo 1123 337 786 N.Y. Jets 1126 266 860 L.A. Chargers 1324 408 916 Cleveland 1340 479 861 Tennessee 1348 415 933 Denver 1397 597 800 Indianapolis 1452 530 922 Houston 1454 418 1036 Jacksonville 1465 398 1067 Pittsburgh 1501 491 1010 Oakland 1542 418 1124 Cincinnati 1545 572 973 Baltimore 1582 374 1208 Kansas City 1634 599 1035 Miami 1888 703 1185

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yard Rush Pass L.A. Rams 2068 481 1587 Seattle 1940 613 1327 Dallas 1701 582 1119 N.Y. Giants 1613 516 1097 Detroit 1550 482 1068 Tampa Bay 1547 453 1094 Atlanta 1531 281 1250 Philadelphia 1431 475 956 Carolina 1405 433 972 Green Bay 1351 345 1006 Arizona 1305 368 937 Minnesota 1297 621 676 New Orleans 1285 410 875 San Francisco 1263 525 738 Washington 1185 199 986 Chicago 1094 361 733

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass San Francisco 850 225 625 Carolina 1150 523 627 Chicago 1163 246 917 Minnesota 1251 377 874 Dallas 1274 387 887 Atlanta 1299 438 861 Green Bay 1321 569 752 Tampa Bay 1510 237 1273 Philadelphia 1543 248 1295 N.Y. Giants 1557 439 1118 New Orleans 1565 448 1117 Washington 1597 590 1007 Detroit 1622 499 1123 Arizona 1670 586 1084 L.A. Rams 1750 534 1216 Seattle 1753 400 1353

AVERAGE PER GAME AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass Baltimore 482.5 205.8 276.8 Kansas City 474.8 101.8 373.0 L.A. Chargers 403.8 103.5 300.2 Buffalo 387.2 147.2 240.0 Cleveland 380.2 115.0 265.2 Jacksonville 364.0 135.2 228.8 New England 362.2 91.2 271.0 Denver 349.2 100.5 248.8 Indianapolis 347.2 132.5 214.8 Oakland 335.8 125.8 210.0 Houston 329.2 120.2 209.0 Tennessee 321.8 119.0 202.8 Cincinnati 306.5 49.5 257.0 Pittsburgh 283.5 64.5 219.0 Miami 225.0 51.8 173.2 N.Y. Jets 196.7 65.7 131.0

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass New England 243.0 61.2 181.8 Buffalo 280.8 84.2 196.5 L.A. Chargers 331.0 102.0 229.0 Cleveland 335.0 119.8 215.2 Tennessee 337.0 103.8 233.2 Denver 349.2 149.2 200.0 Indianapolis 363.0 132.5 230.5 Houston 363.5 104.5 259.0 Jacksonville 366.2 99.5 266.8 Pittsburgh 375.2 122.8 252.5 N.Y. Jets 375.3 88.7 286.7 Oakland 385.5 104.5 281.0 Cincinnati 386.2 143.0 243.2 Baltimore 395.5 93.5 302.0 Kansas City 408.5 149.8 258.8 Miami 472.0 175.8 296.2

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass Dallas 425.2 145.5 279.8 San Francisco 421.0 175.0 246.0 L.A. Rams 413.6 96.2 317.4 N.Y. Giants 403.2 129.0 274.2 Seattle 388.0 122.6 265.4 Detroit 387.5 120.5 267.0 Tampa Bay 386.8 113.2 273.5 Atlanta 382.8 70.2 312.5 Philadelphia 357.8 118.8 239.0 Carolina 351.2 108.2 243.0 Green Bay 337.8 86.2 251.5 Arizona 326.2 92.0 234.2 Minnesota 324.2 155.2 169.0 New Orleans 321.2 102.5 218.8 Washington 296.2 49.8 246.5 Chicago 273.5 90.2 183.2

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass San Francisco 283.3 75.0 208.3 Carolina 287.5 130.8 156.8 Chicago 290.8 61.5 229.2 Minnesota 312.8 94.2 218.5 Dallas 318.5 96.8 221.8 Atlanta 324.8 109.5 215.2 Green Bay 330.2 142.2 188.0 L.A. Rams 350.0 106.8 243.2 Seattle 350.6 80.0 270.6 Tampa Bay 377.5 59.2 318.2 Philadelphia 385.8 62.0 323.8 N.Y. Giants 389.2 109.8 279.5 New Orleans 391.2 112.0 279.2 Washington 399.2 147.5 251.8 Detroit 405.5 124.8 280.8 Arizona 417.5 146.5 271.0

