Week 6

October 6, 2019
 
Yard Rush Pass
Baltimore 1930 823 1107
Kansas City 1899 407 1492
L.A. Chargers 1615 414 1201
Buffalo 1549 589 960
Cleveland 1521 460 1061
Jacksonville 1456 541 915
New England 1449 365 1084
Denver 1397 402 995
Indianapolis 1389 530 859
Oakland 1343 503 840
Houston 1317 481 836
Tennessee 1287 476 811
Cincinnati 1226 198 1028
Pittsburgh 1134 258 876
Miami 900 207 693
N.Y. Jets 590 197 393
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
New England 972 245 727
Buffalo 1123 337 786
N.Y. Jets 1126 266 860
L.A. Chargers 1324 408 916
Cleveland 1340 479 861
Tennessee 1348 415 933
Denver 1397 597 800
Indianapolis 1452 530 922
Houston 1454 418 1036
Jacksonville 1465 398 1067
Pittsburgh 1501 491 1010
Oakland 1542 418 1124
Cincinnati 1545 572 973
Baltimore 1582 374 1208
Kansas City 1634 599 1035
Miami 1888 703 1185
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
L.A. Rams 2068 481 1587
Seattle 1940 613 1327
Dallas 1701 582 1119
N.Y. Giants 1613 516 1097
Detroit 1550 482 1068
Tampa Bay 1547 453 1094
Atlanta 1531 281 1250
Philadelphia 1431 475 956
Carolina 1405 433 972
Green Bay 1351 345 1006
Arizona 1305 368 937
Minnesota 1297 621 676
New Orleans 1285 410 875
San Francisco 1263 525 738
Washington 1185 199 986
Chicago 1094 361 733
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
San Francisco 850 225 625
Carolina 1150 523 627
Chicago 1163 246 917
Minnesota 1251 377 874
Dallas 1274 387 887
Atlanta 1299 438 861
Green Bay 1321 569 752
Tampa Bay 1510 237 1273
Philadelphia 1543 248 1295
N.Y. Giants 1557 439 1118
New Orleans 1565 448 1117
Washington 1597 590 1007
Detroit 1622 499 1123
Arizona 1670 586 1084
L.A. Rams 1750 534 1216
Seattle 1753 400 1353
AVERAGE PER GAME
AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Baltimore 482.5 205.8 276.8
Kansas City 474.8 101.8 373.0
L.A. Chargers 403.8 103.5 300.2
Buffalo 387.2 147.2 240.0
Cleveland 380.2 115.0 265.2
Jacksonville 364.0 135.2 228.8
New England 362.2 91.2 271.0
Denver 349.2 100.5 248.8
Indianapolis 347.2 132.5 214.8
Oakland 335.8 125.8 210.0
Houston 329.2 120.2 209.0
Tennessee 321.8 119.0 202.8
Cincinnati 306.5 49.5 257.0
Pittsburgh 283.5 64.5 219.0
Miami 225.0 51.8 173.2
N.Y. Jets 196.7 65.7 131.0
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
New England 243.0 61.2 181.8
Buffalo 280.8 84.2 196.5
L.A. Chargers 331.0 102.0 229.0
Cleveland 335.0 119.8 215.2
Tennessee 337.0 103.8 233.2
Denver 349.2 149.2 200.0
Indianapolis 363.0 132.5 230.5
Houston 363.5 104.5 259.0
Jacksonville 366.2 99.5 266.8
Pittsburgh 375.2 122.8 252.5
N.Y. Jets 375.3 88.7 286.7
Oakland 385.5 104.5 281.0
Cincinnati 386.2 143.0 243.2
Baltimore 395.5 93.5 302.0
Kansas City 408.5 149.8 258.8
Miami 472.0 175.8 296.2
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Dallas 425.2 145.5 279.8
San Francisco 421.0 175.0 246.0
L.A. Rams 413.6 96.2 317.4
N.Y. Giants 403.2 129.0 274.2
Seattle 388.0 122.6 265.4
Detroit 387.5 120.5 267.0
Tampa Bay 386.8 113.2 273.5
Atlanta 382.8 70.2 312.5
Philadelphia 357.8 118.8 239.0
Carolina 351.2 108.2 243.0
Green Bay 337.8 86.2 251.5
Arizona 326.2 92.0 234.2
Minnesota 324.2 155.2 169.0
New Orleans 321.2 102.5 218.8
Washington 296.2 49.8 246.5
Chicago 273.5 90.2 183.2
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
San Francisco 283.3 75.0 208.3
Carolina 287.5 130.8 156.8
Chicago 290.8 61.5 229.2
Minnesota 312.8 94.2 218.5
Dallas 318.5 96.8 221.8
Atlanta 324.8 109.5 215.2
Green Bay 330.2 142.2 188.0
L.A. Rams 350.0 106.8 243.2
Seattle 350.6 80.0 270.6
Tampa Bay 377.5 59.2 318.2
Philadelphia 385.8 62.0 323.8
N.Y. Giants 389.2 109.8 279.5
New Orleans 391.2 112.0 279.2
Washington 399.2 147.5 251.8
Detroit 405.5 124.8 280.8
Arizona 417.5 146.5 271.0

