Week 6

October 11, 2019 10:01 am
 
Yard Rush Pass
New England 2318 609 1709
Kansas City 2223 443 1780
Baltimore 2207 961 1246
Jacksonville 1963 690 1273
Houston 1909 647 1262
Buffalo 1862 698 1164
L.A. Chargers 1861 449 1412
Denver 1747 593 1154
Oakland 1741 672 1069
Indianapolis 1720 710 1010
Cleveland 1701 562 1139
Cincinnati 1596 306 1290
Tennessee 1539 578 961
Pittsburgh 1403 335 1068
Miami 900 207 693
N.Y. Jets 718 264 454
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Buffalo 1375 439 936
N.Y. Jets 1391 350 1041
New England 1408 442 966
Denver 1643 632 1011
Tennessee 1661 524 1137
L.A. Chargers 1674 599 1075
Indianapolis 1776 566 1210
Pittsburgh 1778 629 1149
Oakland 1778 460 1318
Cleveland 1786 754 1032
Houston 1827 475 1352
Baltimore 1851 451 1400
Miami 1888 703 1185
Jacksonville 1910 683 1227
Kansas City 1965 779 1186
Cincinnati 2059 838 1221
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Dallas 2264 704 1560
L.A. Rams 2068 481 1587
N.Y. Giants 2037 632 1405
Seattle 1940 613 1327
Atlanta 1904 338 1566
Carolina 1850 718 1132
Arizona 1819 634 1185
Tampa Bay 1799 547 1252
Minnesota 1787 832 955
New Orleans 1742 522 1220
San Francisco 1709 800 909
Philadelphia 1696 559 1137
Green Bay 1686 465 1221
Detroit 1550 482 1068
Washington 1408 344 1064
Chicago 1330 403 927
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
San Francisco 1030 327 703
Minnesota 1462 441 1021
Chicago 1561 415 1146
Dallas 1609 507 1102
Detroit 1622 499 1123
Carolina 1657 672 985
Philadelphia 1671 315 1356
L.A. Rams 1750 534 1216
Seattle 1753 400 1353
New Orleans 1817 542 1275
Green Bay 1884 691 1193
Atlanta 1891 604 1287
Tampa Bay 1967 349 1618
Washington 2039 720 1319
Arizona 2040 694 1346
N.Y. Giants 2474 764 1710
AVERAGE PER GAME
AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Kansas City 444.6 88.6 356.0
Baltimore 441.4 192.2 249.2
Jacksonville 392.6 138.0 254.6
New England 386.3 101.5 284.8
Houston 381.8 129.4 252.4
Buffalo 372.4 139.6 232.8
L.A. Chargers 372.2 89.8 282.4
Denver 349.4 118.6 230.8
Oakland 348.2 134.4 213.8
Indianapolis 344.0 142.0 202.0
Cleveland 340.2 112.4 227.8
Cincinnati 319.2 61.2 258.0
Tennessee 307.8 115.6 192.2
Pittsburgh 280.6 67.0 213.6
Miami 225.0 51.8 173.2
N.Y. Jets 179.5 66.0 113.5
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
New England 234.7 73.7 161.0
Buffalo 275.0 87.8 187.2
Denver 328.6 126.4 202.2
Tennessee 332.2 104.8 227.4
L.A. Chargers 334.8 119.8 215.0
N.Y. Jets 347.8 87.5 260.2
Indianapolis 355.2 113.2 242.0
Pittsburgh 355.6 125.8 229.8
Oakland 355.6 92.0 263.6
Cleveland 357.2 150.8 206.4
Houston 365.4 95.0 270.4
Baltimore 370.2 90.2 280.0
Jacksonville 382.0 136.6 245.4
Kansas City 393.0 155.8 237.2
Cincinnati 411.8 167.6 244.2
Miami 472.0 175.8 296.2
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Dallas 452.8 140.8 312.0
San Francisco 427.2 200.0 227.2
L.A. Rams 413.6 96.2 317.4
Seattle 388.0 122.6 265.4
Detroit 387.5 120.5 267.0
Atlanta 380.8 67.6 313.2
Carolina 370.0 143.6 226.4
Arizona 363.8 126.8 237.0
Tampa Bay 359.8 109.4 250.4
Minnesota 357.4 166.4 191.0
New Orleans 348.4 104.4 244.0
N.Y. Giants 339.5 105.3 234.2
Philadelphia 339.2 111.8 227.4
Green Bay 337.2 93.0 244.2
Washington 281.6 68.8 212.8
Chicago 266.0 80.6 185.4
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
San Francisco 257.5 81.8 175.8
Minnesota 292.4 88.2 204.2
Chicago 312.2 83.0 229.2
Dallas 321.8 101.4 220.4
Carolina 331.4 134.4 197.0
Philadelphia 334.2 63.0 271.2
L.A. Rams 350.0 106.8 243.2
Seattle 350.6 80.0 270.6
New Orleans 363.4 108.4 255.0
Green Bay 376.8 138.2 238.6
Atlanta 378.2 120.8 257.4
Tampa Bay 393.4 69.8 323.6
Detroit 405.5 124.8 280.8
Washington 407.8 144.0 263.8
Arizona 408.0 138.8 269.2
N.Y. Giants 412.3 127.3 285.0

