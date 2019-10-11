Yard Rush Pass New England 2318 609 1709 Kansas City 2223 443 1780 Baltimore 2207 961 1246 Jacksonville 1963 690 1273 Houston 1909 647 1262 Buffalo 1862 698 1164 L.A. Chargers 1861 449 1412 Denver 1747 593 1154 Oakland 1741 672 1069 Indianapolis 1720 710 1010 Cleveland 1701 562 1139 Cincinnati 1596 306 1290 Tennessee 1539 578 961 Pittsburgh 1403 335 1068 Miami 900 207 693 N.Y. Jets 718 264 454

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Buffalo 1375 439 936 N.Y. Jets 1391 350 1041 New England 1408 442 966 Denver 1643 632 1011 Tennessee 1661 524 1137 L.A. Chargers 1674 599 1075 Indianapolis 1776 566 1210 Pittsburgh 1778 629 1149 Oakland 1778 460 1318 Cleveland 1786 754 1032 Houston 1827 475 1352 Baltimore 1851 451 1400 Miami 1888 703 1185 Jacksonville 1910 683 1227 Kansas City 1965 779 1186 Cincinnati 2059 838 1221

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yard Rush Pass Dallas 2264 704 1560 L.A. Rams 2068 481 1587 N.Y. Giants 2037 632 1405 Seattle 1940 613 1327 Atlanta 1904 338 1566 Carolina 1850 718 1132 Arizona 1819 634 1185 Tampa Bay 1799 547 1252 Minnesota 1787 832 955 New Orleans 1742 522 1220 San Francisco 1709 800 909 Philadelphia 1696 559 1137 Green Bay 1686 465 1221 Detroit 1550 482 1068 Washington 1408 344 1064 Chicago 1330 403 927

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass San Francisco 1030 327 703 Minnesota 1462 441 1021 Chicago 1561 415 1146 Dallas 1609 507 1102 Detroit 1622 499 1123 Carolina 1657 672 985 Philadelphia 1671 315 1356 L.A. Rams 1750 534 1216 Seattle 1753 400 1353 New Orleans 1817 542 1275 Green Bay 1884 691 1193 Atlanta 1891 604 1287 Tampa Bay 1967 349 1618 Washington 2039 720 1319 Arizona 2040 694 1346 N.Y. Giants 2474 764 1710

AVERAGE PER GAME AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass Kansas City 444.6 88.6 356.0 Baltimore 441.4 192.2 249.2 Jacksonville 392.6 138.0 254.6 New England 386.3 101.5 284.8 Houston 381.8 129.4 252.4 Buffalo 372.4 139.6 232.8 L.A. Chargers 372.2 89.8 282.4 Denver 349.4 118.6 230.8 Oakland 348.2 134.4 213.8 Indianapolis 344.0 142.0 202.0 Cleveland 340.2 112.4 227.8 Cincinnati 319.2 61.2 258.0 Tennessee 307.8 115.6 192.2 Pittsburgh 280.6 67.0 213.6 Miami 225.0 51.8 173.2 N.Y. Jets 179.5 66.0 113.5

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass New England 234.7 73.7 161.0 Buffalo 275.0 87.8 187.2 Denver 328.6 126.4 202.2 Tennessee 332.2 104.8 227.4 L.A. Chargers 334.8 119.8 215.0 N.Y. Jets 347.8 87.5 260.2 Indianapolis 355.2 113.2 242.0 Pittsburgh 355.6 125.8 229.8 Oakland 355.6 92.0 263.6 Cleveland 357.2 150.8 206.4 Houston 365.4 95.0 270.4 Baltimore 370.2 90.2 280.0 Jacksonville 382.0 136.6 245.4 Kansas City 393.0 155.8 237.2 Cincinnati 411.8 167.6 244.2 Miami 472.0 175.8 296.2

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass Dallas 452.8 140.8 312.0 San Francisco 427.2 200.0 227.2 L.A. Rams 413.6 96.2 317.4 Seattle 388.0 122.6 265.4 Detroit 387.5 120.5 267.0 Atlanta 380.8 67.6 313.2 Carolina 370.0 143.6 226.4 Arizona 363.8 126.8 237.0 Tampa Bay 359.8 109.4 250.4 Minnesota 357.4 166.4 191.0 New Orleans 348.4 104.4 244.0 N.Y. Giants 339.5 105.3 234.2 Philadelphia 339.2 111.8 227.4 Green Bay 337.2 93.0 244.2 Washington 281.6 68.8 212.8 Chicago 266.0 80.6 185.4

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass San Francisco 257.5 81.8 175.8 Minnesota 292.4 88.2 204.2 Chicago 312.2 83.0 229.2 Dallas 321.8 101.4 220.4 Carolina 331.4 134.4 197.0 Philadelphia 334.2 63.0 271.2 L.A. Rams 350.0 106.8 243.2 Seattle 350.6 80.0 270.6 New Orleans 363.4 108.4 255.0 Green Bay 376.8 138.2 238.6 Atlanta 378.2 120.8 257.4 Tampa Bay 393.4 69.8 323.6 Detroit 405.5 124.8 280.8 Washington 407.8 144.0 263.8 Arizona 408.0 138.8 269.2 N.Y. Giants 412.3 127.3 285.0

