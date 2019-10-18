Listen Live Sports

Week 7

October 18, 2019 10:01 am
 
Yard Rush Pass
Kansas City 2803 576 2227
Baltimore 2704 1230 1474
Houston 2381 839 1542
New England 2318 609 1709
Denver 2222 767 1455
L.A. Chargers 2209 481 1728
Jacksonville 2189 765 1424
Cleveland 2107 719 1388
Buffalo 1862 698 1164
Cincinnati 1846 339 1507
Tennessee 1743 617 1126
Oakland 1741 672 1069
Indianapolis 1720 710 1010
Pittsburgh 1659 459 1200
Miami 1171 291 880
N.Y. Jets 1100 320 780
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Buffalo 1375 439 936
New England 1408 442 966
Indianapolis 1776 566 1210
Oakland 1778 460 1318
N.Y. Jets 1790 479 1311
L.A. Chargers 1930 723 1207
Tennessee 1931 627 1304
Baltimore 2101 484 1617
Denver 2118 751 1367
Pittsburgh 2126 661 1465
Houston 2136 528 1608
Miami 2199 848 1351
Jacksonville 2236 787 1449
Cleveland 2240 924 1316
Cincinnati 2556 1107 1449
Kansas City 2642 1042 1600
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Dallas 2663 833 1830
Seattle 2394 783 1611
Atlanta 2348 441 1907
Arizona 2261 736 1525
Minnesota 2234 954 1280
L.A. Rams 2225 590 1635
Tampa Bay 2206 589 1617
Green Bay 2133 635 1498
Carolina 2118 777 1341
Philadelphia 2096 667 1429
New Orleans 2068 626 1442
San Francisco 2040 899 1141
N.Y. Giants 2037 632 1405
Detroit 1849 538 1311
Washington 1719 489 1230
Chicago 1330 403 927
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
San Francisco 1187 436 751
Chicago 1561 415 1146
Minnesota 1862 549 1313
Dallas 1991 563 1428
New Orleans 2043 617 1426
Carolina 2064 714 1350
Detroit 2069 669 1400
L.A. Rams 2081 633 1448
Philadelphia 2118 437 1681
Seattle 2159 557 1602
Green Bay 2183 747 1436
Tampa Bay 2235 408 1827
Washington 2310 804 1506
Atlanta 2333 706 1627
N.Y. Giants 2474 764 1710
Arizona 2484 797 1687
AVERAGE PER GAME
AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Baltimore 450.7 205.0 245.7
Kansas City 400.4 82.3 318.1
Houston 396.8 139.8 257.0
New England 386.3 101.5 284.8
Buffalo 372.4 139.6 232.8
L.A. Chargers 368.2 80.2 288.0
Jacksonville 364.8 127.5 237.3
Cleveland 351.2 119.8 231.3
Oakland 348.2 134.4 213.8
Indianapolis 344.0 142.0 202.0
Denver 317.4 109.6 207.9
Cincinnati 307.7 56.5 251.2
Tennessee 290.5 102.8 187.7
Pittsburgh 276.5 76.5 200.0
Miami 234.2 58.2 176.0
N.Y. Jets 220.0 64.0 156.0
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
New England 234.7 73.7 161.0
Buffalo 275.0 87.8 187.2
Denver 302.6 107.3 195.3
L.A. Chargers 321.7 120.5 201.2
Tennessee 321.8 104.5 217.3
Baltimore 350.2 80.7 269.5
Pittsburgh 354.3 110.2 244.2
Indianapolis 355.2 113.2 242.0
Oakland 355.6 92.0 263.6
Houston 356.0 88.0 268.0
N.Y. Jets 358.0 95.8 262.2
Jacksonville 372.7 131.2 241.5
Cleveland 373.3 154.0 219.3
Kansas City 377.4 148.9 228.6
Cincinnati 426.0 184.5 241.5
Miami 439.8 169.6 270.2
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Dallas 443.8 138.8 305.0
San Francisco 408.0 179.8 228.2
Seattle 399.0 130.5 268.5
Atlanta 391.3 73.5 317.8
Arizona 376.8 122.7 254.2
Minnesota 372.3 159.0 213.3
L.A. Rams 370.8 98.3 272.5
Detroit 369.8 107.6 262.2
Tampa Bay 367.7 98.2 269.5
Green Bay 355.5 105.8 249.7
Carolina 353.0 129.5 223.5
Philadelphia 349.3 111.2 238.2
New Orleans 344.7 104.3 240.3
N.Y. Giants 339.5 105.3 234.2
Washington 286.5 81.5 205.0
Chicago 266.0 80.6 185.4
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
San Francisco 237.4 87.2 150.2
Minnesota 310.3 91.5 218.8
Chicago 312.2 83.0 229.2
Dallas 331.8 93.8 238.0
New Orleans 340.5 102.8 237.7
Carolina 344.0 119.0 225.0
L.A. Rams 346.8 105.5 241.3
Philadelphia 353.0 72.8 280.2
Seattle 359.8 92.8 267.0
Green Bay 363.8 124.5 239.3
Tampa Bay 372.5 68.0 304.5
Washington 385.0 134.0 251.0
Atlanta 388.8 117.7 271.2
N.Y. Giants 412.3 127.3 285.0
Detroit 413.8 133.8 280.0
Arizona 414.0 132.8 281.2

