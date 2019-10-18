Yard Rush Pass Kansas City 2803 576 2227 Baltimore 2704 1230 1474 Houston 2381 839 1542 New England 2318 609 1709 Denver 2222 767 1455 L.A. Chargers 2209 481 1728 Jacksonville 2189 765 1424 Cleveland 2107 719 1388 Buffalo 1862 698 1164 Cincinnati 1846 339 1507 Tennessee 1743 617 1126 Oakland 1741 672 1069 Indianapolis 1720 710 1010 Pittsburgh 1659 459 1200 Miami 1171 291 880 N.Y. Jets 1100 320 780

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Buffalo 1375 439 936 New England 1408 442 966 Indianapolis 1776 566 1210 Oakland 1778 460 1318 N.Y. Jets 1790 479 1311 L.A. Chargers 1930 723 1207 Tennessee 1931 627 1304 Baltimore 2101 484 1617 Denver 2118 751 1367 Pittsburgh 2126 661 1465 Houston 2136 528 1608 Miami 2199 848 1351 Jacksonville 2236 787 1449 Cleveland 2240 924 1316 Cincinnati 2556 1107 1449 Kansas City 2642 1042 1600

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yard Rush Pass Dallas 2663 833 1830 Seattle 2394 783 1611 Atlanta 2348 441 1907 Arizona 2261 736 1525 Minnesota 2234 954 1280 L.A. Rams 2225 590 1635 Tampa Bay 2206 589 1617 Green Bay 2133 635 1498 Carolina 2118 777 1341 Philadelphia 2096 667 1429 New Orleans 2068 626 1442 San Francisco 2040 899 1141 N.Y. Giants 2037 632 1405 Detroit 1849 538 1311 Washington 1719 489 1230 Chicago 1330 403 927

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass San Francisco 1187 436 751 Chicago 1561 415 1146 Minnesota 1862 549 1313 Dallas 1991 563 1428 New Orleans 2043 617 1426 Carolina 2064 714 1350 Detroit 2069 669 1400 L.A. Rams 2081 633 1448 Philadelphia 2118 437 1681 Seattle 2159 557 1602 Green Bay 2183 747 1436 Tampa Bay 2235 408 1827 Washington 2310 804 1506 Atlanta 2333 706 1627 N.Y. Giants 2474 764 1710 Arizona 2484 797 1687

AVERAGE PER GAME AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass Baltimore 450.7 205.0 245.7 Kansas City 400.4 82.3 318.1 Houston 396.8 139.8 257.0 New England 386.3 101.5 284.8 Buffalo 372.4 139.6 232.8 L.A. Chargers 368.2 80.2 288.0 Jacksonville 364.8 127.5 237.3 Cleveland 351.2 119.8 231.3 Oakland 348.2 134.4 213.8 Indianapolis 344.0 142.0 202.0 Denver 317.4 109.6 207.9 Cincinnati 307.7 56.5 251.2 Tennessee 290.5 102.8 187.7 Pittsburgh 276.5 76.5 200.0 Miami 234.2 58.2 176.0 N.Y. Jets 220.0 64.0 156.0

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass New England 234.7 73.7 161.0 Buffalo 275.0 87.8 187.2 Denver 302.6 107.3 195.3 L.A. Chargers 321.7 120.5 201.2 Tennessee 321.8 104.5 217.3 Baltimore 350.2 80.7 269.5 Pittsburgh 354.3 110.2 244.2 Indianapolis 355.2 113.2 242.0 Oakland 355.6 92.0 263.6 Houston 356.0 88.0 268.0 N.Y. Jets 358.0 95.8 262.2 Jacksonville 372.7 131.2 241.5 Cleveland 373.3 154.0 219.3 Kansas City 377.4 148.9 228.6 Cincinnati 426.0 184.5 241.5 Miami 439.8 169.6 270.2

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass Dallas 443.8 138.8 305.0 San Francisco 408.0 179.8 228.2 Seattle 399.0 130.5 268.5 Atlanta 391.3 73.5 317.8 Arizona 376.8 122.7 254.2 Minnesota 372.3 159.0 213.3 L.A. Rams 370.8 98.3 272.5 Detroit 369.8 107.6 262.2 Tampa Bay 367.7 98.2 269.5 Green Bay 355.5 105.8 249.7 Carolina 353.0 129.5 223.5 Philadelphia 349.3 111.2 238.2 New Orleans 344.7 104.3 240.3 N.Y. Giants 339.5 105.3 234.2 Washington 286.5 81.5 205.0 Chicago 266.0 80.6 185.4

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass San Francisco 237.4 87.2 150.2 Minnesota 310.3 91.5 218.8 Chicago 312.2 83.0 229.2 Dallas 331.8 93.8 238.0 New Orleans 340.5 102.8 237.7 Carolina 344.0 119.0 225.0 L.A. Rams 346.8 105.5 241.3 Philadelphia 353.0 72.8 280.2 Seattle 359.8 92.8 267.0 Green Bay 363.8 124.5 239.3 Tampa Bay 372.5 68.0 304.5 Washington 385.0 134.0 251.0 Atlanta 388.8 117.7 271.2 N.Y. Giants 412.3 127.3 285.0 Detroit 413.8 133.8 280.0 Arizona 414.0 132.8 281.2

