Yard Rush Pass Baltimore 3044 1429 1615 Kansas City 2803 576 2227 Houston 2772 939 1833 Jacksonville 2649 981 1668 New England 2641 683 1958 L.A. Chargers 2574 520 2054 Oakland 2225 827 1398 Denver 2222 767 1455 Buffalo 2167 815 1352 Tennessee 2146 714 1432 Cincinnati 2137 372 1765 Cleveland 2107 719 1388 Indianapolis 2103 772 1331 Pittsburgh 1659 459 1200 Miami 1552 400 1152 N.Y. Jets 1254 401 853

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass New England 1562 523 1039 Buffalo 1756 548 1208 N.Y. Jets 2113 553 1560 Denver 2118 751 1367 Pittsburgh 2126 661 1465 Indianapolis 2167 666 1501 Cleveland 2240 924 1316 Oakland 2259 520 1739 Tennessee 2296 666 1630 L.A. Chargers 2333 820 1513 Baltimore 2448 590 1858 Miami 2504 965 1539 Houston 2519 590 1929 Jacksonville 2527 820 1707 Kansas City 2642 1042 1600 Cincinnati 3016 1323 1693

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yard Rush Pass Dallas 3065 1022 2043 Seattle 2741 889 1852 Minnesota 2737 1120 1617 Green Bay 2614 695 1919 L.A. Rams 2606 680 1926 Atlanta 2572 479 2093 Arizona 2506 892 1614 New Orleans 2492 777 1715 Philadelphia 2379 782 1597 San Francisco 2323 1036 1287 N.Y. Giants 2300 739 1561 Detroit 2282 619 1663 Tampa Bay 2206 589 1617 Carolina 2118 777 1341 Washington 1873 593 1280 Chicago 1582 420 1162

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass San Francisco 1341 540 801 Chicago 1985 566 1419 Carolina 2064 714 1350 Tampa Bay 2235 408 1827 Dallas 2274 678 1596 Minnesota 2295 630 1665 New Orleans 2295 634 1661 L.A. Rams 2305 671 1634 Seattle 2499 756 1743 Philadelphia 2520 626 1894 Detroit 2572 835 1737 Washington 2593 941 1652 Green Bay 2667 902 1765 Atlanta 2714 796 1918 N.Y. Giants 2719 920 1799 Arizona 2747 904 1843

AVERAGE PER GAME AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass Baltimore 434.9 204.1 230.7 Kansas City 400.4 82.3 318.1 Houston 396.0 134.1 261.9 Jacksonville 378.4 140.1 238.3 New England 377.3 97.6 279.7 Oakland 370.8 137.8 233.0 L.A. Chargers 367.7 74.3 293.4 Buffalo 361.2 135.8 225.3 Cleveland 351.2 119.8 231.3 Indianapolis 350.5 128.7 221.8 Denver 317.4 109.6 207.9 Tennessee 306.6 102.0 204.6 Cincinnati 305.3 53.1 252.1 Pittsburgh 276.5 76.5 200.0 Miami 258.7 66.7 192.0 N.Y. Jets 209.0 66.8 142.2

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass New England 223.1 74.7 148.4 Buffalo 292.7 91.3 201.3 Denver 302.6 107.3 195.3 Tennessee 328.0 95.1 232.9 L.A. Chargers 333.3 117.1 216.1 Baltimore 349.7 84.3 265.4 N.Y. Jets 352.2 92.2 260.0 Pittsburgh 354.3 110.2 244.2 Houston 359.9 84.3 275.6 Jacksonville 361.0 117.1 243.9 Indianapolis 361.2 111.0 250.2 Cleveland 373.3 154.0 219.3 Oakland 376.5 86.7 289.8 Kansas City 377.4 148.9 228.6 Miami 417.3 160.8 256.5 Cincinnati 430.9 189.0 241.9

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass Dallas 437.9 146.0 291.9 Seattle 391.6 127.0 264.6 Minnesota 391.0 160.0 231.0 San Francisco 387.2 172.7 214.5 Detroit 380.3 103.2 277.2 Green Bay 373.4 99.3 274.1 L.A. Rams 372.3 97.1 275.1 Tampa Bay 367.7 98.2 269.5 Atlanta 367.4 68.4 299.0 Arizona 358.0 127.4 230.6 New Orleans 356.0 111.0 245.0 Carolina 353.0 129.5 223.5 Philadelphia 339.9 111.7 228.1 N.Y. Giants 328.6 105.6 223.0 Washington 267.6 84.7 182.9 Chicago 263.7 70.0 193.7

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass San Francisco 223.5 90.0 133.5 Dallas 324.9 96.9 228.0 Minnesota 327.9 90.0 237.9 New Orleans 327.9 90.6 237.3 L.A. Rams 329.3 95.9 233.4 Chicago 330.8 94.3 236.5 Carolina 344.0 119.0 225.0 Seattle 357.0 108.0 249.0 Philadelphia 360.0 89.4 270.6 Washington 370.4 134.4 236.0 Tampa Bay 372.5 68.0 304.5 Green Bay 381.0 128.9 252.1 Atlanta 387.7 113.7 274.0 N.Y. Giants 388.4 131.4 257.0 Arizona 392.4 129.1 263.3 Detroit 428.7 139.2 289.5

