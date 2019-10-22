|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Baltimore
|3044
|1429
|1615
|Kansas City
|2803
|576
|2227
|Houston
|2772
|939
|1833
|Jacksonville
|2649
|981
|1668
|New England
|2641
|683
|1958
|L.A. Chargers
|2574
|520
|2054
|Oakland
|2225
|827
|1398
|Denver
|2222
|767
|1455
|Buffalo
|2167
|815
|1352
|Tennessee
|2146
|714
|1432
|Cincinnati
|2137
|372
|1765
|Cleveland
|2107
|719
|1388
|Indianapolis
|2103
|772
|1331
|Pittsburgh
|1659
|459
|1200
|Miami
|1552
|400
|1152
|N.Y. Jets
|1254
|401
|853
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|New England
|1562
|523
|1039
|Buffalo
|1756
|548
|1208
|N.Y. Jets
|2113
|553
|1560
|Denver
|2118
|751
|1367
|Pittsburgh
|2126
|661
|1465
|Indianapolis
|2167
|666
|1501
|Cleveland
|2240
|924
|1316
|Oakland
|2259
|520
|1739
|Tennessee
|2296
|666
|1630
|L.A. Chargers
|2333
|820
|1513
|Baltimore
|2448
|590
|1858
|Miami
|2504
|965
|1539
|Houston
|2519
|590
|1929
|Jacksonville
|2527
|820
|1707
|Kansas City
|2642
|1042
|1600
|Cincinnati
|3016
|1323
|1693
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Dallas
|3065
|1022
|2043
|Seattle
|2741
|889
|1852
|Minnesota
|2737
|1120
|1617
|Green Bay
|2614
|695
|1919
|L.A. Rams
|2606
|680
|1926
|Atlanta
|2572
|479
|2093
|Arizona
|2506
|892
|1614
|New Orleans
|2492
|777
|1715
|Philadelphia
|2379
|782
|1597
|San Francisco
|2323
|1036
|1287
|N.Y. Giants
|2300
|739
|1561
|Detroit
|2282
|619
|1663
|Tampa Bay
|2206
|589
|1617
|Carolina
|2118
|777
|1341
|Washington
|1873
|593
|1280
|Chicago
|1582
|420
|1162
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|San Francisco
|1341
|540
|801
|Chicago
|1985
|566
|1419
|Carolina
|2064
|714
|1350
|Tampa Bay
|2235
|408
|1827
|Dallas
|2274
|678
|1596
|Minnesota
|2295
|630
|1665
|New Orleans
|2295
|634
|1661
|L.A. Rams
|2305
|671
|1634
|Seattle
|2499
|756
|1743
|Philadelphia
|2520
|626
|1894
|Detroit
|2572
|835
|1737
|Washington
|2593
|941
|1652
|Green Bay
|2667
|902
|1765
|Atlanta
|2714
|796
|1918
|N.Y. Giants
|2719
|920
|1799
|Arizona
|2747
|904
|1843
|AVERAGE PER GAME
|AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Baltimore
|434.9
|204.1
|230.7
|Kansas City
|400.4
|82.3
|318.1
|Houston
|396.0
|134.1
|261.9
|Jacksonville
|378.4
|140.1
|238.3
|New England
|377.3
|97.6
|279.7
|Oakland
|370.8
|137.8
|233.0
|L.A. Chargers
|367.7
|74.3
|293.4
|Buffalo
|361.2
|135.8
|225.3
|Cleveland
|351.2
|119.8
|231.3
|Indianapolis
|350.5
|128.7
|221.8
|Denver
|317.4
|109.6
|207.9
|Tennessee
|306.6
|102.0
|204.6
|Cincinnati
|305.3
|53.1
|252.1
|Pittsburgh
|276.5
|76.5
|200.0
|Miami
|258.7
|66.7
|192.0
|N.Y. Jets
|209.0
|66.8
|142.2
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|New England
|223.1
|74.7
|148.4
|Buffalo
|292.7
|91.3
|201.3
|Denver
|302.6
|107.3
|195.3
|Tennessee
|328.0
|95.1
|232.9
|L.A. Chargers
|333.3
|117.1
|216.1
|Baltimore
|349.7
|84.3
|265.4
|N.Y. Jets
|352.2
|92.2
|260.0
|Pittsburgh
|354.3
|110.2
|244.2
|Houston
|359.9
|84.3
|275.6
|Jacksonville
|361.0
|117.1
|243.9
|Indianapolis
|361.2
|111.0
|250.2
|Cleveland
|373.3
|154.0
|219.3
|Oakland
|376.5
|86.7
|289.8
|Kansas City
|377.4
|148.9
|228.6
|Miami
|417.3
|160.8
|256.5
|Cincinnati
|430.9
|189.0
|241.9
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Dallas
|437.9
|146.0
|291.9
|Seattle
|391.6
|127.0
|264.6
|Minnesota
|391.0
|160.0
|231.0
|San Francisco
|387.2
|172.7
|214.5
|Detroit
|380.3
|103.2
|277.2
|Green Bay
|373.4
|99.3
|274.1
|L.A. Rams
|372.3
|97.1
|275.1
|Tampa Bay
|367.7
|98.2
|269.5
|Atlanta
|367.4
|68.4
|299.0
|Arizona
|358.0
|127.4
|230.6
|New Orleans
|356.0
|111.0
|245.0
|Carolina
|353.0
|129.5
|223.5
|Philadelphia
|339.9
|111.7
|228.1
|N.Y. Giants
|328.6
|105.6
|223.0
|Washington
|267.6
|84.7
|182.9
|Chicago
|263.7
|70.0
|193.7
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|San Francisco
|223.5
|90.0
|133.5
|Dallas
|324.9
|96.9
|228.0
|Minnesota
|327.9
|90.0
|237.9
|New Orleans
|327.9
|90.6
|237.3
|L.A. Rams
|329.3
|95.9
|233.4
|Chicago
|330.8
|94.3
|236.5
|Carolina
|344.0
|119.0
|225.0
|Seattle
|357.0
|108.0
|249.0
|Philadelphia
|360.0
|89.4
|270.6
|Washington
|370.4
|134.4
|236.0
|Tampa Bay
|372.5
|68.0
|304.5
|Green Bay
|381.0
|128.9
|252.1
|Atlanta
|387.7
|113.7
|274.0
|N.Y. Giants
|388.4
|131.4
|257.0
|Arizona
|392.4
|129.1
|263.3
|Detroit
|428.7
|139.2
|289.5
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.