Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Week 7

October 22, 2019 10:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Yard Rush Pass
Baltimore 3044 1429 1615
Kansas City 2803 576 2227
Houston 2772 939 1833
Jacksonville 2649 981 1668
New England 2641 683 1958
L.A. Chargers 2574 520 2054
Oakland 2225 827 1398
Denver 2222 767 1455
Buffalo 2167 815 1352
Tennessee 2146 714 1432
Cincinnati 2137 372 1765
Cleveland 2107 719 1388
Indianapolis 2103 772 1331
Pittsburgh 1659 459 1200
Miami 1552 400 1152
N.Y. Jets 1254 401 853
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
New England 1562 523 1039
Buffalo 1756 548 1208
N.Y. Jets 2113 553 1560
Denver 2118 751 1367
Pittsburgh 2126 661 1465
Indianapolis 2167 666 1501
Cleveland 2240 924 1316
Oakland 2259 520 1739
Tennessee 2296 666 1630
L.A. Chargers 2333 820 1513
Baltimore 2448 590 1858
Miami 2504 965 1539
Houston 2519 590 1929
Jacksonville 2527 820 1707
Kansas City 2642 1042 1600
Cincinnati 3016 1323 1693
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Dallas 3065 1022 2043
Seattle 2741 889 1852
Minnesota 2737 1120 1617
Green Bay 2614 695 1919
L.A. Rams 2606 680 1926
Atlanta 2572 479 2093
Arizona 2506 892 1614
New Orleans 2492 777 1715
Philadelphia 2379 782 1597
San Francisco 2323 1036 1287
N.Y. Giants 2300 739 1561
Detroit 2282 619 1663
Tampa Bay 2206 589 1617
Carolina 2118 777 1341
Washington 1873 593 1280
Chicago 1582 420 1162
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
San Francisco 1341 540 801
Chicago 1985 566 1419
Carolina 2064 714 1350
Tampa Bay 2235 408 1827
Dallas 2274 678 1596
Minnesota 2295 630 1665
New Orleans 2295 634 1661
L.A. Rams 2305 671 1634
Seattle 2499 756 1743
Philadelphia 2520 626 1894
Detroit 2572 835 1737
Washington 2593 941 1652
Green Bay 2667 902 1765
Atlanta 2714 796 1918
N.Y. Giants 2719 920 1799
Arizona 2747 904 1843
AVERAGE PER GAME
AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Baltimore 434.9 204.1 230.7
Kansas City 400.4 82.3 318.1
Houston 396.0 134.1 261.9
Jacksonville 378.4 140.1 238.3
New England 377.3 97.6 279.7
Oakland 370.8 137.8 233.0
L.A. Chargers 367.7 74.3 293.4
Buffalo 361.2 135.8 225.3
Cleveland 351.2 119.8 231.3
Indianapolis 350.5 128.7 221.8
Denver 317.4 109.6 207.9
Tennessee 306.6 102.0 204.6
Cincinnati 305.3 53.1 252.1
Pittsburgh 276.5 76.5 200.0
Miami 258.7 66.7 192.0
N.Y. Jets 209.0 66.8 142.2
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
New England 223.1 74.7 148.4
Buffalo 292.7 91.3 201.3
Denver 302.6 107.3 195.3
Tennessee 328.0 95.1 232.9
L.A. Chargers 333.3 117.1 216.1
Baltimore 349.7 84.3 265.4
N.Y. Jets 352.2 92.2 260.0
Pittsburgh 354.3 110.2 244.2
Houston 359.9 84.3 275.6
Jacksonville 361.0 117.1 243.9
Indianapolis 361.2 111.0 250.2
Cleveland 373.3 154.0 219.3
Oakland 376.5 86.7 289.8
Kansas City 377.4 148.9 228.6
Miami 417.3 160.8 256.5
Cincinnati 430.9 189.0 241.9
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Dallas 437.9 146.0 291.9
Seattle 391.6 127.0 264.6
Minnesota 391.0 160.0 231.0
San Francisco 387.2 172.7 214.5
Detroit 380.3 103.2 277.2
Green Bay 373.4 99.3 274.1
L.A. Rams 372.3 97.1 275.1
Tampa Bay 367.7 98.2 269.5
Atlanta 367.4 68.4 299.0
Arizona 358.0 127.4 230.6
New Orleans 356.0 111.0 245.0
Carolina 353.0 129.5 223.5
Philadelphia 339.9 111.7 228.1
N.Y. Giants 328.6 105.6 223.0
Washington 267.6 84.7 182.9
Chicago 263.7 70.0 193.7
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
San Francisco 223.5 90.0 133.5
Dallas 324.9 96.9 228.0
Minnesota 327.9 90.0 237.9
New Orleans 327.9 90.6 237.3
L.A. Rams 329.3 95.9 233.4
Chicago 330.8 94.3 236.5
Carolina 344.0 119.0 225.0
Seattle 357.0 108.0 249.0
Philadelphia 360.0 89.4 270.6
Washington 370.4 134.4 236.0
Tampa Bay 372.5 68.0 304.5
Green Bay 381.0 128.9 252.1
Atlanta 387.7 113.7 274.0
N.Y. Giants 388.4 131.4 257.0
Arizona 392.4 129.1 263.3
Detroit 428.7 139.2 289.5

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Eleven soldiers receive first U.S. Army's Expert Soldier Badges

Today in History

1981: Professional air traffic controllers union is decertified