Yard Rush Pass Houston 3160 1069 2091 Kansas City 3140 664 2476 Baltimore 3044 1429 1615 Jacksonville 3038 1092 1946 New England 2959 762 2197 L.A. Chargers 2805 556 2249 Oakland 2603 920 1683 Cincinnati 2538 476 2062 Denver 2501 880 1621 Indianapolis 2421 899 1522 Buffalo 2420 913 1507 Cleveland 2417 878 1539 Tennessee 2392 786 1606 Pittsburgh 2053 617 1436 Miami 1782 460 1322 N.Y. Jets 1467 447 1020

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass New England 1872 682 1190 Buffalo 2127 766 1361 Pittsburgh 2356 721 1635 Denver 2436 878 1558 Indianapolis 2446 779 1667 Baltimore 2448 590 1858 N.Y. Jets 2502 664 1838 Cleveland 2558 1003 1555 Oakland 2647 650 1997 Tennessee 2685 772 1913 L.A. Chargers 2721 982 1739 Jacksonville 2740 866 1874 Houston 2897 683 2214 Miami 2898 1123 1775 Kansas City 3016 1160 1856 Cincinnati 3486 1421 2065

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yard Rush Pass Minnesota 3172 1281 1891 Atlanta 3082 548 2534 L.A. Rams 3076 778 2298 Dallas 3065 1022 2043 Seattle 3063 1040 2023 New Orleans 3002 914 2088 Green Bay 2988 813 2175 Philadelphia 2750 1000 1750 Arizona 2743 932 1811 San Francisco 2711 1268 1443 N.Y. Giants 2670 819 1851 Detroit 2657 678 1979 Tampa Bay 2595 695 1900 Carolina 2348 907 1441 Washington 2089 678 1411 Chicago 1970 582 1388

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass San Francisco 1571 670 901 Chicago 2216 602 1614 Dallas 2274 678 1596 Carolina 2452 946 1506 Tampa Bay 2481 480 2001 Minnesota 2511 715 1796 New Orleans 2532 674 1858 L.A. Rams 2706 775 1931 Philadelphia 2773 724 2049 Detroit 2943 915 2028 Green Bay 3004 990 2014 Seattle 3009 825 2184 Washington 3027 1102 1925 Atlanta 3036 947 2089 N.Y. Giants 3094 979 2115 Arizona 3257 1041 2216

AVERAGE PER GAME AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass Baltimore 434.9 204.1 230.7 Houston 395.0 133.6 261.4 Kansas City 392.5 83.0 309.5 Jacksonville 379.8 136.5 243.2 Oakland 371.9 131.4 240.4 New England 369.9 95.2 274.6 L.A. Chargers 350.6 69.5 281.1 Indianapolis 345.9 128.4 217.4 Buffalo 345.7 130.4 215.3 Cleveland 345.3 125.4 219.9 Cincinnati 317.2 59.5 257.8 Denver 312.6 110.0 202.6 Tennessee 299.0 98.2 200.8 Pittsburgh 293.3 88.1 205.1 Miami 254.6 65.7 188.9 N.Y. Jets 209.6 63.9 145.7

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass New England 234.0 85.2 148.8 Buffalo 303.9 109.4 194.4 Denver 304.5 109.8 194.8 Tennessee 335.6 96.5 239.1 Pittsburgh 336.6 103.0 233.6 L.A. Chargers 340.1 122.8 217.4 Jacksonville 342.5 108.2 234.2 Indianapolis 349.4 111.3 238.1 Baltimore 349.7 84.3 265.4 N.Y. Jets 357.4 94.9 262.6 Houston 362.1 85.4 276.8 Cleveland 365.4 143.3 222.1 Kansas City 377.0 145.0 232.0 Oakland 378.1 92.9 285.3 Miami 414.0 160.4 253.6 Cincinnati 435.8 177.6 258.1

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass Dallas 437.9 146.0 291.9 Minnesota 396.5 160.1 236.4 San Francisco 387.3 181.1 206.1 Atlanta 385.2 68.5 316.8 L.A. Rams 384.5 97.2 287.2 Seattle 382.9 130.0 252.9 Detroit 379.6 96.9 282.7 New Orleans 375.2 114.2 261.0 Green Bay 373.5 101.6 271.9 Tampa Bay 370.7 99.3 271.4 Philadelphia 343.8 125.0 218.8 Arizona 342.9 116.5 226.4 Carolina 335.4 129.6 205.9 N.Y. Giants 333.8 102.4 231.4 Chicago 281.4 83.1 198.3 Washington 261.1 84.8 176.4

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass San Francisco 224.4 95.7 128.7 Minnesota 313.9 89.4 224.5 New Orleans 316.5 84.2 232.2 Chicago 316.6 86.0 230.6 Dallas 324.9 96.9 228.0 L.A. Rams 338.2 96.9 241.4 Philadelphia 346.6 90.5 256.1 Carolina 350.3 135.1 215.1 Tampa Bay 354.4 68.6 285.9 Green Bay 375.5 123.8 251.8 Seattle 376.1 103.1 273.0 Washington 378.4 137.8 240.6 Atlanta 379.5 118.4 261.1 N.Y. Giants 386.8 122.4 264.4 Arizona 407.1 130.1 277.0 Detroit 420.4 130.7 289.7

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.