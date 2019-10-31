|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Houston
|3160
|1069
|2091
|Kansas City
|3140
|664
|2476
|Baltimore
|3044
|1429
|1615
|Jacksonville
|3038
|1092
|1946
|New England
|2959
|762
|2197
|L.A. Chargers
|2805
|556
|2249
|Oakland
|2603
|920
|1683
|Cincinnati
|2538
|476
|2062
|Denver
|2501
|880
|1621
|Indianapolis
|2421
|899
|1522
|Buffalo
|2420
|913
|1507
|Cleveland
|2417
|878
|1539
|Tennessee
|2392
|786
|1606
|Pittsburgh
|2053
|617
|1436
|Miami
|1782
|460
|1322
|N.Y. Jets
|1467
|447
|1020
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|New England
|1872
|682
|1190
|Buffalo
|2127
|766
|1361
|Pittsburgh
|2356
|721
|1635
|Denver
|2436
|878
|1558
|Indianapolis
|2446
|779
|1667
|Baltimore
|2448
|590
|1858
|N.Y. Jets
|2502
|664
|1838
|Cleveland
|2558
|1003
|1555
|Oakland
|2647
|650
|1997
|Tennessee
|2685
|772
|1913
|L.A. Chargers
|2721
|982
|1739
|Jacksonville
|2740
|866
|1874
|Houston
|2897
|683
|2214
|Miami
|2898
|1123
|1775
|Kansas City
|3016
|1160
|1856
|Cincinnati
|3486
|1421
|2065
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Minnesota
|3172
|1281
|1891
|Atlanta
|3082
|548
|2534
|L.A. Rams
|3076
|778
|2298
|Dallas
|3065
|1022
|2043
|Seattle
|3063
|1040
|2023
|New Orleans
|3002
|914
|2088
|Green Bay
|2988
|813
|2175
|Philadelphia
|2750
|1000
|1750
|Arizona
|2743
|932
|1811
|San Francisco
|2711
|1268
|1443
|N.Y. Giants
|2670
|819
|1851
|Detroit
|2657
|678
|1979
|Tampa Bay
|2595
|695
|1900
|Carolina
|2348
|907
|1441
|Washington
|2089
|678
|1411
|Chicago
|1970
|582
|1388
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|San Francisco
|1571
|670
|901
|Chicago
|2216
|602
|1614
|Dallas
|2274
|678
|1596
|Carolina
|2452
|946
|1506
|Tampa Bay
|2481
|480
|2001
|Minnesota
|2511
|715
|1796
|New Orleans
|2532
|674
|1858
|L.A. Rams
|2706
|775
|1931
|Philadelphia
|2773
|724
|2049
|Detroit
|2943
|915
|2028
|Green Bay
|3004
|990
|2014
|Seattle
|3009
|825
|2184
|Washington
|3027
|1102
|1925
|Atlanta
|3036
|947
|2089
|N.Y. Giants
|3094
|979
|2115
|Arizona
|3257
|1041
|2216
|AVERAGE PER GAME
|AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Baltimore
|434.9
|204.1
|230.7
|Houston
|395.0
|133.6
|261.4
|Kansas City
|392.5
|83.0
|309.5
|Jacksonville
|379.8
|136.5
|243.2
|Oakland
|371.9
|131.4
|240.4
|New England
|369.9
|95.2
|274.6
|L.A. Chargers
|350.6
|69.5
|281.1
|Indianapolis
|345.9
|128.4
|217.4
|Buffalo
|345.7
|130.4
|215.3
|Cleveland
|345.3
|125.4
|219.9
|Cincinnati
|317.2
|59.5
|257.8
|Denver
|312.6
|110.0
|202.6
|Tennessee
|299.0
|98.2
|200.8
|Pittsburgh
|293.3
|88.1
|205.1
|Miami
|254.6
|65.7
|188.9
|N.Y. Jets
|209.6
|63.9
|145.7
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|New England
|234.0
|85.2
|148.8
|Buffalo
|303.9
|109.4
|194.4
|Denver
|304.5
|109.8
|194.8
|Tennessee
|335.6
|96.5
|239.1
|Pittsburgh
|336.6
|103.0
|233.6
|L.A. Chargers
|340.1
|122.8
|217.4
|Jacksonville
|342.5
|108.2
|234.2
|Indianapolis
|349.4
|111.3
|238.1
|Baltimore
|349.7
|84.3
|265.4
|N.Y. Jets
|357.4
|94.9
|262.6
|Houston
|362.1
|85.4
|276.8
|Cleveland
|365.4
|143.3
|222.1
|Kansas City
|377.0
|145.0
|232.0
|Oakland
|378.1
|92.9
|285.3
|Miami
|414.0
|160.4
|253.6
|Cincinnati
|435.8
|177.6
|258.1
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Dallas
|437.9
|146.0
|291.9
|Minnesota
|396.5
|160.1
|236.4
|San Francisco
|387.3
|181.1
|206.1
|Atlanta
|385.2
|68.5
|316.8
|L.A. Rams
|384.5
|97.2
|287.2
|Seattle
|382.9
|130.0
|252.9
|Detroit
|379.6
|96.9
|282.7
|New Orleans
|375.2
|114.2
|261.0
|Green Bay
|373.5
|101.6
|271.9
|Tampa Bay
|370.7
|99.3
|271.4
|Philadelphia
|343.8
|125.0
|218.8
|Arizona
|342.9
|116.5
|226.4
|Carolina
|335.4
|129.6
|205.9
|N.Y. Giants
|333.8
|102.4
|231.4
|Chicago
|281.4
|83.1
|198.3
|Washington
|261.1
|84.8
|176.4
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|San Francisco
|224.4
|95.7
|128.7
|Minnesota
|313.9
|89.4
|224.5
|New Orleans
|316.5
|84.2
|232.2
|Chicago
|316.6
|86.0
|230.6
|Dallas
|324.9
|96.9
|228.0
|L.A. Rams
|338.2
|96.9
|241.4
|Philadelphia
|346.6
|90.5
|256.1
|Carolina
|350.3
|135.1
|215.1
|Tampa Bay
|354.4
|68.6
|285.9
|Green Bay
|375.5
|123.8
|251.8
|Seattle
|376.1
|103.1
|273.0
|Washington
|378.4
|137.8
|240.6
|Atlanta
|379.5
|118.4
|261.1
|N.Y. Giants
|386.8
|122.4
|264.4
|Arizona
|407.1
|130.1
|277.0
|Detroit
|420.4
|130.7
|289.7
