Whitlow 3 TDs spark Gardner-Webb past Hampton, 35-27

October 12, 2019 6:16 pm
 
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Kalen Whitlow threw three touchdown passes, including a game-winning 3-yard toss to Izaiah Gathings in the third quarter to spark Gardner-Webb’s 35-27 Big South Conference win over Hampton on Saturday afternoon.

A graduate transfer from Tennessee State who did not earn a start until he arrived in Boiling Springs, Whitlow hit Jayln Cagle with a 45-yard score in the first quarter and Devron Harper for a 70-yard score in the second.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-3, 1-0) took a 28-24 lead after Gathings’ short touchdown grab. Evan Lomax connected on a 37-yard field goal to start the fourth quarter to cut the Hampton deficit to one, 28-27. Jordan Smith came on to fire a 38-yard scoring pass to Gathings to set the final score.

Whitlow was 12 of 22 for 352 yards passing and Harper grabbed four receptions for 187 yards. Gathings had four catches for 93 yards.

The Bulldogs managed just 55 yards on the ground.

Deondre Francois was 29-of-51 passing for 357 yards for Hampton (3-3, 0-1). KeyRon Catlett had seven catches for 110 yards and Shai McKenzie 20 carries for 147 yards and two touchdowns.

