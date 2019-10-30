Wild-Blues Sum

Listen Live Sports

October 30, 2019 10:46 pm
 
Minnesota 0 1 0—1
St. Louis 0 1 1—2

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, St. Louis, Blais 4 (O’Reilly, Pietrangelo), 6:52. 2, Minnesota, Zuccarello 1 (Zucker, Staal), 8:43.

Third Period_3, St. Louis, Pietrangelo 5 (Perron, Gunnarsson), 1:39.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 12-12-12_36. St. Louis 7-13-6_26.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 3; St. Louis 0 of 3.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 2-6-0 (26 shots-24 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 6-2-3 (36-35).

A_18,096 (19,150). T_2:27.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Peter MacDougall. Linesmen_Devin Berg, James Tobias.

