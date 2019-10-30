Wild-Blues Sums

Minnesota 0 1 0—1 St. Louis 0 1 1—2

First Period_None. Penalties_Blais, STL, (interference), 1:15; Zucker, MIN, (slashing), 12:54.

Second Period_1, St. Louis, Blais 4 (Pietrangelo, O’Reilly), 6:52. 2, Minnesota, Zuccarello 1 (Zucker, Staal), 8:43. Penalties_Staal, MIN, (tripping), 2:09; Blais, STL, (cross checking), 12:55; Hartman, MIN, (tripping), 16:10.

Third Period_3, St. Louis, Pietrangelo 5 (Gunnarsson, Perron), 1:39. Penalties_Gunnarsson, STL, (hooking), 19:46.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 12-12-12_36. St. Louis 7-13-6_26.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 3; St. Louis 0 of 3.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 2-6-0 (26 shots-24 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 6-2-3 (36-35).

A_18,096 (19,150). T_2:27.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Peter MacDougall. Linesmen_Devin Berg, James Tobias.

