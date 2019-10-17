Wild-Canadiens Sum

Minnesota 0 0 0—0 Montreal 3 0 1—4

First Period_1, Montreal, Mete 1 (Cousins), 14:37. 2, Montreal, Armia 4 (Weber, Drouin), 17:32 (pp). 3, Montreal, Suzuki 1 (Petry, Domi), 19:23.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_4, Montreal, Gallagher 3, 12:40.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 6-6-5_17. Montreal 15-7-11_33.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 5; Montreal 1 of 5.

Goalies_Minnesota, Stalock 1-1-0 (33 shots-29 saves). Montreal, Price 3-2-1 (17-17).

A_20,419 (21,288). T_2:29.

Referees_Brian Pochmara, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Trent Knorr.

