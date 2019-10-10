Wild-Jets Sum

Minnesota 1 0 1—2 Winnipeg 0 2 3—5

First Period_1, Minnesota, Hartman 1, 13:08.

Second Period_2, Winnipeg, Wheeler 3 (Laine, Scheifele), 1:37. 3, Winnipeg, Laine 2 (Wheeler, Scheifele), 9:10.

Third Period_4, Minnesota, Hunt 1 (Eriksson Ek, Foligno), 3:09. 5, Winnipeg, Connor 2 (Laine, Pionk), 8:47. 6, Winnipeg, Roslovic 2 (Morrissey, Copp), 9:15. 7, Winnipeg, Laine 3, 17:41.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 16-15-9_40. Winnipeg 12-10-10_32.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 2; Winnipeg 0 of 2.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 0-3-0 (31 shots-27 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 2-1-0 (40-38).

A_15,325 (15,321). T_2:29.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Mark Shewchyk.

