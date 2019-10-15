Wild-Maple Leafs Sums

Minnesota 1 0 1—2 Toronto 0 4 0—4

First Period_1, Minnesota, Kunin 2 (Suter, Spurgeon), 5:30. Penalties_Suter, MIN, (slashing), 0:35; Rielly, TOR, (holding), 18:27.

Second Period_2, Toronto, Tavares 2 (Rielly, Ceci), 1:58. 3, Toronto, Marner 3 (Rielly, Johnsson), 7:17 (pp). 4, Toronto, Johnsson 2 (Rielly, Marner), 8:29 (pp). 5, Toronto, Matthews 7 (Rielly, Marner), 13:05. Penalties_Spurgeon, MIN, (tripping), 6:29; Hartman, MIN, (holding), 8:19.

Third Period_6, Minnesota, Mayhew 1 (Donato, Greenway), 18:58. Penalties_Kerfoot, TOR, (hooking), 7:55; Kerfoot, TOR, (interference), 15:26.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 8-10-11_29. Toronto 9-19-6_34.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 3; Toronto 2 of 3.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 0-4-0 (34 shots-30 saves). Toronto, Andersen 3-2-0 (29-27).

T_2:26.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Steve Barton, David Brisebois.

