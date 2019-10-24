Wild-Predators Sums

Minnesota 0 0 0—0 Nashville 0 2 2—4

First Period_None. Penalties_None.

Second Period_1, Nashville, Salomaki 1 (Josi, Sissons), 0:37. 2, Nashville, Jarnkrok 2 (Johansen, Arvidsson), 19:31. Penalties_None.

Third Period_3, Nashville, Smith 1 (Grimaldi, Bonino), 6:58. 4, Nashville, Sissons 4 (Ekholm), 16:53 (sh). Penalties_Johansen, NSH, (slashing), 9:32; Staal, MIN, (roughing), 12:17; Salomaki, NSH, (tripping), 15:17.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 13-5-8_26. Nashville 4-9-8_21.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 2; Nashville 0 of 1.

Goalies_Minnesota, Stalock 1-2-0 (21 shots-17 saves). Nashville, Rinne 6-0-1 (26-26).

A_17,386 (17,113). T_2:21.

Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Furman South. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Andrew Smith.

