Wild-Stars Sums

Minnesota 2 1 0—3 Dallas 0 1 5—6

First Period_1, Minnesota, Zucker 4 (Staal), 2:50. 2, Minnesota, Staal 4 (Zuccarello, Hunt), 17:54 (pp). Penalties_Greenway, MIN, (high sticking), 9:46; Perry, DAL, (cross checking), 10:47; Faksa, DAL, (tripping), 16:15; Spurgeon, MIN, (tripping), 18:47.

Second Period_3, Minnesota, Suter 2 (Zucker, Spurgeon), 14:26 (pp). 4, Dallas, Radulov 2 (Fedun, Seguin), 19:12. Penalties_Dallas bench, served by Gurianov (too many men on the ice), 0:44; Faksa, DAL, (tripping), 13:37; Pavelski, DAL, (roughing), 15:52; Zuccarello, MIN, (cross checking), 15:52.

Third Period_5, Dallas, Hintz 7 (Radulov, Pavelski), 4:09 (pp). 6, Dallas, Pavelski 3 (Heiskanen), 9:36. 7, Dallas, Radulov 3 (Heiskanen, Oleksiak), 11:31. 8, Dallas, Seguin 3 (Benn), 18:20. 9, Dallas, Radulov 4 (Seguin, Pavelski), 19:30. Penalties_Brodin, MIN, (tripping), 3:41; Minnesota bench, served by Zucker (too many men on the ice), 14:20.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 10-6-6_22. Dallas 9-10-18_37.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 2 of 4; Dallas 1 of 4.

Goalies_Minnesota, Stalock 2-3-0 (36 shots-31 saves). Dallas, Khudobin 2-3-0 (12-11), Bishop 3-5-1 (10-8).

A_17,756 (18,532). T_2:30.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Pierre Racicot, Tony Sericolo.

