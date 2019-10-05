Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Williams, Davis lead Campbell over Presbyterian 28-14

October 5, 2019 7:23 pm
 
BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Hajj-Malik Williams threw two touchdown passes, Cameron Davis rushed for 137 yards, and Campbell defeated Presbyterian 28-14 on Saturday.

Campbell (4-1, 1-0) attempted just 13 passes with Williams completing 5 of 9 for 141 yards. His touchdowns were 56 yards to Trevion Armstrong in the first quarter and 39 yards to Davarius Bargnare in the final period. In between, Bryant Barr scored on two short runs.

After Presbyterian (0-5, 0-2) drew within 21-14 in the fourth quarter, Williams connected with Bargnare for a two-score lead with 2:03 remaining.

Jarius Jeter rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns for Presbyterian and the Blue Hose sacked Williams five times. Colby Campbell added 14 combined tackles to his conference lead of 44.

