Wilson exec Michael Dowse replaces Gordon Smith as USTA CEO

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Michael Dowse is the new CEO and executive director of the U.S. Tennis Association. He replaces Gordon Smith, who is retiring.

The USTA announced Dowse’s appointment Thursday.

Dowse has been president of Wilson Sporting Goods since 2013 and also has worked at Nike. He will start his USTA job Jan. 1.

Smith is the USTA’s longest-tenured CEO, holding the position since 2007.

Advertisement

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.