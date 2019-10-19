Listen Live Sports

Winchester accounts for 4 TDs in CCSU victory

October 19, 2019 4:18 pm
 
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Aaron Winchester threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more — all in the first half — and Central Connecticut defeated Bryant 52-14 on Saturday.

Winchester passed for first-quarter touchdowns of 41 and 34 yards to Kyren Pettaway then ran for scores of 42 and 56 yards in the second quarter as the Blue Devils (6-1, 2-0 Northeast Conference) went ahead 28-7 on the way to a 28-14 halftime lead.

In the second half, Danley Exilhomme scored on a 2-yard run and his brother, DJ, scored on a 40-yard return of a fumble less than a minute later.

The Blue Devils, ranked No. 25 in the STATS FCS poll and playing their first home game since Sept. 7, outgained the Bulldogs (2-6, 1-2) 555 yards to 279.

It was Central Connecticut’s first game since Ryan McCarthy was promoted from head coach to interim coach. He was named interim coach in the spring when Pete Rossomando left to become an assistant coach at Rutgers.

Winchester was the game’s leading passer with 228 yards and leading rusher with 161.

