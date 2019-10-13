Listen Live Sports

Windsurfer unhurt, but spent a night in waters off Delaware

October 13, 2019 5:26 pm
 
DEWEY BEACH, Del. (AP) — A windsurfer spent a night stranded and floating in waters off Delaware after his sail broke and no one could hear his calls for help.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reported Sunday the man was found uninjured Friday morning after drifting for hours from Dewey Beach to Bay City, where he reached shore. The Coast Guard, police and others had searched for him.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control says the man told police he could not reattach the sail to his board after it had disconnected. The unnamed man was wearing a life jacket and carried a whistle, but couldn’t summon anyone to help him.

Officials urge windsurfers to wear life jackets and wetsuits, carry a whistle or horn and notify someone of their plans.

