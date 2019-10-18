Wizards-76ers, Box

WASHINGTON (112)

Bonga 1-2 0-0 2, Hachimura 3-8 0-0 8, Bryant 6-9 1-2 15, I.Smith 2-6 2-2 6, Beal 5-12 2-2 13, Schofield 2-3 1-2 7, Jones 2-5 3-4 7, Bertans 3-8 0-0 8, Wagner 6-9 0-0 14, Chiozza 1-3 0-0 3, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Mathews 1-4 5-6 8, McRae 7-11 0-0 17, Pasecniks 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 40-83 16-20 112.

PHILADELPHIA (93)

Harris 6-13 1-1 13, Horford 2-7 2-4 6, Embiid 6-8 4-7 17, Richardson 1-5 2-2 4, Korkmaz 2-9 0-0 5, Ennis III 1-4 1-2 3, Thybulle 3-5 0-0 6, Scott 0-4 0-0 0, Bolden 1-1 0-0 3, O’Quinn 0-0 0-0 0, Pelle 1-2 1-2 3, Burke 3-7 1-2 9, Z.Smith 4-8 3-4 12, Milton 4-7 1-2 10, Shayok 0-4 2-2 2. Totals 34-84 18-28 93.

Washington 27 27 40 18—112 Philadelphia 29 15 21 28— 93

3-Point Goals_Washington 16-37 (McRae 3-3, Bryant 2-3, Schofield 2-3, Hachimura 2-3, Wagner 2-5, Bertans 2-6, Chiozza 1-2, Beal 1-3, Mathews 1-4, Bonga 0-1, I.Smith 0-2, Jones 0-2), Philadelphia 7-27 (Burke 2-3, Z.Smith 1-1, Bolden 1-1, Embiid 1-2, Korkmaz 1-3, Milton 1-4, Scott 0-1, Ennis III 0-1, Shayok 0-1, Horford 0-2, Richardson 0-2, Thybulle 0-2, Harris 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 37 (Bryant 10), Philadelphia 48 (Harris 9). Assists_Washington 28 (I.Smith 8), Philadelphia 24 (Horford 5). Total Fouls_Washington 24, Philadelphia 24. A_15,347 (20,478).

