The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Wizards-Knicks, Box

October 11, 2019 10:14 pm
 
WASHINGTON (115)

Bonga 2-3 0-0 4, Wagner 4-7 8-8 18, Bryant 3-14 2-2 10, Smith 1-6 0-2 2, Beal 8-14 3-4 21, Schofield 2-7 0-0 6, Jones 2-4 0-0 4, Bertans 3-5 0-0 9, Booth 2-5 0-2 4, Chiozza 1-1 0-0 2, J.Robinson 1-2 3-5 5, Anderson 5-12 0-0 15, McRae 6-8 0-0 15, Mathews 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 40-89 16-23 115.

NEW YORK (99)

Morris 8-13 2-2 21, Randle 4-8 5-5 14, M.Robinson 1-3 1-2 3, Payton 0-9 0-0 0, Barrett 6-15 1-2 15, Brazdeikis 0-2 0-0 0, Portis 3-9 7-8 13, Gibson 2-3 4-8 8, Ntilikina 2-7 1-1 5, Trier 4-7 4-4 14, Ellington 2-6 0-0 6. Totals 32-82 25-32 99.

Washington 24 41 26 24—115
New York 30 17 24 28— 99

3-Point Goals_Washington 19-41 (Anderson 5-11, McRae 3-3, Bertans 3-5, Beal 2-3, Wagner 2-4, Bryant 2-5, Schofield 2-6, Bonga 0-1, Mathews 0-1, Booth 0-2), New York 10-34 (Morris 3-7, Trier 2-4, Ellington 2-4, Barrett 2-5, Randle 1-3, Brazdeikis 0-2, Portis 0-3, Ntilikina 0-3, Payton 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 43 (Bryant 10), New York 52 (Portis 9). Assists_Washington 23 (Chiozza 5), New York 21 (Ellington 5). Total Fouls_Washington 27, New York 28. Technicals_New York coach Knicks (Defensive three second), Morris. A_19,812 (19,812).

The Associated Press

