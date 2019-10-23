Wizards-Mavericks, Box

WASHINGTON (100)

Bonga 4-5 0-1 9, Hachimura 7-15 0-0 14, Bryant 4-9 6-6 14, Smith 3-9 0-0 7, Beal 7-25 4-6 19, Schofield 0-3 0-0 0, Bertans 2-8 1-1 7, Wagner 4-5 2-2 13, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Chiozza 2-5 0-0 6, Mathews 0-0 0-0 0, McRae 4-9 2-2 11. Totals 37-93 15-18 100.

DALLAS (108)

Lee 2-5 0-0 4, Porzingis 7-16 6-7 23, Kleber 0-1 0-0 0, Doncic 12-19 6-8 34, Wright 1-2 2-2 5, Jackson 4-6 2-2 10, Hardaway Jr. 2-7 0-0 4, Finney-Smith 1-4 7-8 10, Brunson 3-10 2-4 9, Curry 3-6 2-2 9. Totals 35-76 27-33 108.

Washington 25 23 20 32—100 Dallas 24 38 29 17—108

3-Point Goals_Washington 11-41 (Wagner 3-4, Chiozza 2-3, Bertans 2-6, Bonga 1-2, McRae 1-3, Smith 1-4, Beal 1-11, Bryant 0-2, Hachimura 0-3, Schofield 0-3), Dallas 11-36 (Doncic 4-9, Porzingis 3-7, Wright 1-1, Curry 1-2, Brunson 1-3, Finney-Smith 1-3, Kleber 0-1, Jackson 0-2, Lee 0-3, Hardaway Jr. 0-5). Fouled Out_Wagner. Rebounds_Washington 47 (Bryant 11), Dallas 46 (Doncic 9). Assists_Washington 26 (Beal 9), Dallas 17 (Brunson, Doncic, Wright 3). Total Fouls_Washington 32, Dallas 22. Technicals_Bryant, Beal 2, Dallas coach Rick Carlisle, Doncic. Ejected_Beal. A_19,816 (19,200).

