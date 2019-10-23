Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wizards-Mavericks, Box

October 23, 2019 11:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
WASHINGTON (100)

Bonga 4-5 0-1 9, Hachimura 7-15 0-0 14, Bryant 4-9 6-6 14, Smith 3-9 0-0 7, Beal 7-25 4-6 19, Schofield 0-3 0-0 0, Bertans 2-8 1-1 7, Wagner 4-5 2-2 13, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Chiozza 2-5 0-0 6, Mathews 0-0 0-0 0, McRae 4-9 2-2 11. Totals 37-93 15-18 100.

DALLAS (108)

Lee 2-5 0-0 4, Porzingis 7-16 6-7 23, Kleber 0-1 0-0 0, Doncic 12-19 6-8 34, Wright 1-2 2-2 5, Jackson 4-6 2-2 10, Hardaway Jr. 2-7 0-0 4, Finney-Smith 1-4 7-8 10, Brunson 3-10 2-4 9, Curry 3-6 2-2 9. Totals 35-76 27-33 108.

Washington 25 23 20 32—100
Dallas 24 38 29 17—108

3-Point Goals_Washington 11-41 (Wagner 3-4, Chiozza 2-3, Bertans 2-6, Bonga 1-2, McRae 1-3, Smith 1-4, Beal 1-11, Bryant 0-2, Hachimura 0-3, Schofield 0-3), Dallas 11-36 (Doncic 4-9, Porzingis 3-7, Wright 1-1, Curry 1-2, Brunson 1-3, Finney-Smith 1-3, Kleber 0-1, Jackson 0-2, Lee 0-3, Hardaway Jr. 0-5). Fouled Out_Wagner. Rebounds_Washington 47 (Bryant 11), Dallas 46 (Doncic 9). Assists_Washington 26 (Beal 9), Dallas 17 (Brunson, Doncic, Wright 3). Total Fouls_Washington 32, Dallas 22. Technicals_Bryant, Beal 2, Dallas coach Rick Carlisle, Doncic. Ejected_Beal. A_19,816 (19,200).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with aircraft maintainers in Saudi Arabia

Today in History

1983: Massive bomb kills 241 U.S. service personnel in Beirut, Lebanon