WNBA Dream moving to 3,500-seat arena near Atlanta airport.

October 18, 2019 12:20 pm
 
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Dream are getting a new home.

The WNBA team announced Friday it will play next season at a 3,500-seat arena near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Gateway Center Arena is scheduled to open next week in a complex that includes the Georgia International Convention Center. The $45 million facility was built primarily to serve as the home of the Atlanta Hawks’ new NBA G League franchise, the College Park Skyhawks.

Now, it has a second tenant.

The Dream have played at 17,000-seat State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta, but could not work out a deal with the Hawks for the 2020 season. This past season, Atlanta ranked next-to-last in WNBA attendance at 4,270 per game.

Gateway Center Arena is about 11 miles south of State Farm Arena.

___

More AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/WNBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

