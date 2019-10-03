Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

WNBA looks into LA Sparks GM’s comments after Game 2 loss

October 3, 2019 3:33 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA is looking into an obscenity-laced speech that included racial epithets made by Los Angeles general manager Penny Toler in the locker room after the Sparks lost Game 2 of the WNBA semifinals in Connecticut.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said on ESPN on Thursday “we understand the heat of the moment and that the Sparks lost in the semifinals, but we don’t condone that kind of language and will be reviewing it over the next few days.”

A story on ESPN, citing anonymous players, says the Sparks general manager went into the locker room after the 26-point loss on Sept. 19 and used the offensive language. In the story, Toler didn’t dispute using the language, but said she didn’t direct it at players.

The Sparks were swept in the best-of-five series and star Candace Parker only played 11 minutes in the elimination game. Coach Derek Fisher benched his entire starting five for the entire fourth quarter with his team down double digits.

Advertisement

Fisher, a former NBA player and coach of the New York Knicks from 2014-16, finished his first season as coach in the WNBA.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Los Angeles finished the season with the third-best record in the league despite many players, including Parker, missing extended time because of injuries.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|3 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
10|3 2019 Privacy Program Symposium
10|3 GSA 5G Government Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. service members participate in Tiger Strike 2019

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln makes Thanksgiving a federal holiday