WNBA Playoff Glance

October 8, 2019 10:08 pm
 
All Times EDT
First Round
Wednesday, Sept. 11

Chicago 105, Phoenix 76

Seattle 84, Minnesota 74

Second Round
Sunday, Sept 15

Los Angeles 92, Seattle 69

Las Vegas 93, Chicago 92

Semifinals
Washington 3, Las Vegas 1

Tuesday, Sept. 17: Washington 97, Las Vegas 95

Thursday, Sept. 19: Washington 103, Las Vegas 91

Sunday, Sept. 22: Las Vegas 92, Washington 75

Tuesday, Sept. 24: Washington 94, Las Vegas 90

Connecticut 3, Los Angeles 0

Tuesday, Sept. 17: Connecticut 84, Los Angeles 75

Thursday, Sept. 19: Connecticut 94, Los Angeles 68

Sunday, Sept. 22: Connecticut 78, Los Angeles 56

Finals
(Best-of-5)
Washington 2, Connecticut 2

Sunday, Sept. 29: Washington 95, Connecticut 86

Tuesday, Oct. 1: Connecticut 99, Washington 87

Sunday, Oct. 6: Washington 94, Connecticut 81

Tuesday, Oct 8: Connecticut 90, Washington 86

Thursday, Oct. 10: Connecticut at Washington, 8 p.m.

