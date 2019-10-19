Listen Live Sports

Wolves held to 1-1 draw by Southampton in EPL

October 19, 2019 12:52 pm
 
WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wolverhampton Wanderers was held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday after having two goals disallowed by VAR.

Raul Jimenez thought he had put the hosts ahead twice in the first half but both goals were wiped out by video review, first for handball and then for offside.

Danny Ings then put Southampton ahead in the 53rd after a poor clearance by Wolves was helped back toward the area and Conor Coady completely missed the ball, leaving Ings free to roll past goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

Wolves levelled eight minutes later when Jimenez finally had a goal stand, as he converted a penalty kick after Matt Doherty was brought down in the area.

It was Ings’ fifth goal in four games and helped Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side climb above the relegation zone on goal difference.

The point ended a three-match losing streak in the league for Southampton, with seven of its eight points this season coming away from home.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

