Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

World Series Comebacks

October 30, 2019 11:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Teams that have rebounded from a 3-2 deficit to win the World Series (x-denotes team that trailed 3-1):

2019_Washington (NL) 4, Houston (AL) 3

2016_Chicago (NL) 4, Cleveland (AL) 3-x

2011_St. Louis (NL) 4, Texas (AL) 3

Advertisement

2002_Anaheim (AL) 4, San Francisco (NL) 3

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

2001_Arizona (NL) 4, New York (AL) 3

1991_Minnesota (AL) 4, Atlanta (NL) 3

1987_Minnesota (AL) 4, St. Louis (NL) 3

1986_New York (NL) 4, Boston (AL) 3

1985_Kansas City (AL) 4, St. Louis (NL) 3-x

1982_St. Louis (NL) 4, Milwaukee (AL) 3

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

1979_Pittsburgh (NL) 4, Baltimore (AL) 3-x

1973_Oakland (AL) 4, New York (NL) 3

1968_Detroit (AL) 4, St. Louis (NL) 3-x

1958_New York (AL) 4, Milwaukee (NL) 3-x

1952_New York (AL) 4, Brooklyn (NL) 3

1946_St. Louis (NL) 4, Boston (AL) 3

1940_Cincinnati (NL) 4, Detroit (AL) 3

1934_St. Louis (NL) 4, Detroit 3

1926_St. Louis (NL) 4, New York (AL) 3

1925_Pittsburgh (NL) 4, Washington (AL) 3-x

1924_Washington (AL) 4, New York (NL) 3

1921_New York (NL) 5, New York (AL) 3

1903_Boston (AL) 5, Pittsburgh (NL) 3-x

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 Hypersonic Weapons
10|28 56th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Today in History

1941: FDR approves Lend-Lease aid to the USSR