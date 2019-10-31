Listen Live Sports

World Series Ratings

October 31, 2019
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Yearly national ratings for the World Series, as compiled by Nielsen Media Research. The rating is the percentage of households with televisions watching a program and the share is the percentage of households watching a program among those with televisons in use at the time:

Year Rat Sh
2019 (Fox) 8.1 16
2018 (Fox) 8.3 17
2017 (Fox) 10.7 20
2016 (Fox) 13.1 23
2015 (Fox) 8.7 16
2014 (Fox) 8.2 14
2013 (Fox) 8.9 15
2012 (Fox) 7.6 12
2011 (Fox) 10.0 16
2010 (Fox) 8.4 14
2009 (Fox) 11.7 19
2008 (Fox) 8.4 14
2007 (Fox) 10.6 18
2006 (Fox) 10.1 17
2005 (Fox) 11.1 19
2004 (Fox) 15.8 26
2003 (Fox) 12.8 22
2002 (Fox) 11.9 20
2001 (Fox) 15.7 26
2000 (Fox) 12.4 21
1999 (NBC) 16.0 26
1998 (Fox) 14.1 24
1997 (NBC) 16.7 29
1996 (Fox) 17.4 29
1995 (ABC-NBC) 19.5 33
1994 No Series
1993 (CBS) 17.3 30
1992 (CBS) 20.2 34
1991 (CBS) 24.0 39
1990 (CBS) 20.8 36
1989 (ABC) 16.4 29
1988 (NBC) 23.9 39
1987 (ABC) 24.0 41
1986 (NBC) 28.6 46
1985 (ABC) 25.3 39
1984 (NBC) 22.9 40
1983 (ABC) 23.3 41
1982 (NBC) 27.9 49
1981 (ABC) 30.0 49
1980 (NBC) 32.8 56
1979 (ABC) 28.5 50
1978 (NBC) 32.8 56
1977 (ABC) 29.8 53
1976 (NBC) 27.5 48
1975 (NBC) 28.7 52
1974 (NBC) 25.6 46
1973 (NBC) 30.7 57
1972 (NBC) 27.6 58
1971 (NBC) 24.2 59
1970 (NBC) 19.4 53
1969 (NBC) 22.4 58
1968 (NBC) 22.8 57

