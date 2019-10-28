WTA Finals Results

Monday At C.R. Shenzhen Bay Sports Center Shenzhen, China Purse: $14 million (Tour Championship) Surface: Hard-Indoor Round Robin

Singles

Purple Group

Simona Halep (5), Romania, def. Bianca Andreescu (4), Canada, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Elina Svitolina (8), Ukraine, def. Karolina Pliskova (2), Czech Republic, 7-6 (12), 6-4.

Doubles Red Group

Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany, and Demi Schuurs (8), Netherlands, def. Elise Mertens, Belgium, and Aryna Sabalenka (1), Belarus, 7-5, 1-6, 10-7.

Timea Babos, Hungary, and Kristina Mladenovic (3), France, def. Chan Hao-ching and Latisha Chan, Taiwan (5), 6-2, 5-7, 10-6.

