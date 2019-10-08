Listen Live Sports

WTA Linz Results

October 8, 2019 6:35 am
 
Tuesday

At Intersport Arena Linz

Linz, Austria

Purse: $250,000

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

LINZ, AUSTRIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Ladies Linz presented by Upper Austria at Intersport Arena Linz (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round Of 32

Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, def. Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Alize Cornet, France, def. Barbora Strycova (7), Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-4.

Cori Gauff, United States, def. Stefanie Voegele, Switzerland, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Fiona Ferro, France, 6-2, 5-7, 7-5.

