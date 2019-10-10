WTA Linz Results

Thursday
At Intersport Arena Linz
Linz, Austria
Purse: $250,000
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
LINZ, AUSTRIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Ladies Linz presented by Upper Austria at Intersport Arena Linz (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Doubles
Quarterfinal
Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Elixane Lechemia, France, and Nicola Geuer, Germany, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 10-4.
