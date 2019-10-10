WTA Linz Results

Thursday

At Intersport Arena Linz

Linz, Austria

Purse: $250,000

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

LINZ, AUSTRIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Ladies Linz presented by Upper Austria at Intersport Arena Linz (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinal

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Elixane Lechemia, France, and Nicola Geuer, Germany, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 10-4.

