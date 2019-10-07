Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

WTA Linz Results

October 7, 2019 10:56 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Monday

At Intersport Arena Linz

Linz, Austria

Purse: $250,000

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

LINZ, AUSTRIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Ladies Linz presented by Upper Austria at Intersport Arena Linz (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Qualification

Nina Stojanovic (4), Serbia, def. Ysaline Bonaventure (10), Belgium, 6-3, 6-4.

Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Stefanie Voegele, Switzerland, def. Pauline Parmentier (12), France, 6-4, 6-4.

Misaki Doi (1), Japan, def. Jasmine Paolini (11), Italy, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Advertisement

Tamara Korpatsch, Germany, def. Cori Gauff (9), United States, 6-4, 6-2.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Laura Siegemund (2), Germany, def. Tereza Martincova, Czech Republic, 7-6 (9), 6-0.

Women’s Singles

Round Of 32

Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, def. Julia Grabher, Austria, 6-4, 6-2.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy tops Air Force 34-25 in annual football game

Today in History

2001: US-led attack on Afghanistan begins