WTA Linz Results

Monday

At Intersport Arena Linz

Linz, Austria

Purse: $250,000

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

LINZ, AUSTRIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Ladies Linz presented by Upper Austria at Intersport Arena Linz (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Qualification

Nina Stojanovic (4), Serbia, def. Ysaline Bonaventure (10), Belgium, 6-3, 6-4.

Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Stefanie Voegele, Switzerland, def. Pauline Parmentier (12), France, 6-4, 6-4.

Misaki Doi (1), Japan, def. Jasmine Paolini (11), Italy, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Tamara Korpatsch, Germany, def. Cori Gauff (9), United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Laura Siegemund (2), Germany, def. Tereza Martincova, Czech Republic, 7-6 (9), 6-0.

Women’s Singles

Round Of 32

Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, def. Julia Grabher, Austria, 6-4, 6-2.

