WTA Linz Results

Monday
At Intersport Arena Linz
Linz, Austria
Purse: $250,000
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
LINZ, AUSTRIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Ladies Linz presented by Upper Austria at Intersport Arena Linz (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Qualification
Nina Stojanovic (4), Serbia, def. Ysaline Bonaventure (10), Belgium, 6-3, 6-4.
Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.
Stefanie Voegele, Switzerland, def. Pauline Parmentier (12), France, 6-4, 6-4.
Misaki Doi (1), Japan, def. Jasmine Paolini (11), Italy, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.
Tamara Korpatsch, Germany, def. Cori Gauff (9), United States, 6-4, 6-2.
Laura Siegemund (2), Germany, def. Tereza Martincova, Czech Republic, 7-6 (9), 6-0.
Women’s Singles
Round Of 32
Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, def. Julia Grabher, Austria, 6-4, 6-2.
