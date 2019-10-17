WTA Luxembourg Results

Thursday

At Kockelscheuer Sport Centre

Luxembourg, Luxembourg

Purse: $250,000

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG (AP) _ Results Thursday from BGL BNP Paribas Luxembourg Open at Kockelscheuer Sport Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinal

Hayley Carter, United States, and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, def. Katarzyna Piter, Poland, and Eleonora Molinaro, Luxembourg, 6-0, 6-3.

