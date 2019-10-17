WTA Luxembourg Results

Thursday
At Kockelscheuer Sport Centre
Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Purse: $250,000
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG (AP) _ Results Thursday from BGL BNP Paribas Luxembourg Open at Kockelscheuer Sport Centre (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Doubles
Quarterfinal
Hayley Carter, United States, and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, def. Katarzyna Piter, Poland, and Eleonora Molinaro, Luxembourg, 6-0, 6-3.
