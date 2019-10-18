Listen Live Sports

WTA Luxembourg Results

October 18, 2019 7:22 am
 
Friday

At Kockelscheuer Sport Centre

Luxembourg, Luxembourg

Purse: $250,000

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG (AP) _ Results Friday from BGL BNP Paribas Luxembourg Open at Kockelscheuer Sport Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinal

Elena Rybakina (3), Kazakhstan, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, 6-0, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinal

Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Kaitlyn Christian (2), United States, def. Hayley Carter, United States, and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, 6-4, 3-6, 11-9.

