WTA Luxembourg Results

Friday
At Kockelscheuer Sport Centre
Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Purse: $250,000
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG (AP) _ Results Friday from BGL BNP Paribas Luxembourg Open at Kockelscheuer Sport Centre (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Quarterfinal
Elena Rybakina (3), Kazakhstan, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, 6-0, 6-4.
Women’s Doubles
Semifinal
Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Kaitlyn Christian (2), United States, def. Hayley Carter, United States, and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, 6-4, 3-6, 11-9.
